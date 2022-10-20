Don’t miss kickoff
Cache will be hosting John Marshall tonight at 7 p.m. for a key District 4A-1 battle at Ulrich Stadium.
Some schedules may have the game set for Oct. 21st, which is Friday, however, Cache Head Coach Faron Griffin says the game will be played tonight (Thursday, Oct. 20) at 7 p.m.
Apparently there was a mixup on what week fall break was going to land, so that was why some schedules have the different date.
Looking back
The Bulldogs are still smarting from a 24-10 loss to Weatherford last week in which the Bulldogs regressed in some phases and that proved costly,
“We thought going into that game that Weatherford was good enough to compete with Elk City and that might be the case,” Griffin said. “They have a really fast defense and our line didn’t really do a good job handling that defense.
“They run that 3-3 odd stack and they pinch and bring players and really clog up the middle. They aren’t as physical outside but we have much of our strength inside and we like to run between the tackles and their defense just did a good job against us.”
Cache did hit some long passes to get in position to score but was unable to capitalize and get the ball in the end zone.”
Playoffs still main goal
The Bulldogs remain in a big logjam for fourth place at 1-2 with Clinton and John Marshall. Elk City leads the pack at 3-0 and Weatherford and Chickasha are 3-1 and tied for second.
“We can still win out and finish third,” Griffin said. “We have completed the toughest part of our schedule and we can compete with these three teams (John Marshall, Clinton and Chickasha) if we play like we are capable. If Weatherford beats Elk City, which we think can happen, it could shake up the standings. We just have to do what we can do and that’s to win these last three.
‘That would leave us at 5-5 overall and leave us 4-3 in district and that should get us in the playoffs, so we still have a great deal to play for over these three weeks.”
Scouting the Bears
John Marshall is struggling with depth issues and that leaves them vulnerable, Griffin said.
“They have a few good athletes but nothing like Southeast,” he said. “They have a good quarterback (Dorien Middleton) who can run so we have to do a good job of tackling against him. On offense we need long, sustained drives to keep the ball away from them because he can make some plays with his feet. I think we have a big advantage up front with our offensive line but we have to get on our blocks and sustain them.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman