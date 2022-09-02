Teaching leadership
One issue that stood out at times with the 2021 Cache football team was an issue with getting leadership out of the upperclassmen and getting the team to bond, something that is critical in any team sport.
We have interviewed many athletes over the years and while some are vocal leaders, others offered that they were doing leadership by their actions.
Regardless of the type of leadership that Cache had last season, starting this past spring Head Coach Faron Griffin started holding weekly leadership meetings for this group of seniors, starting at 7:30 a.m. before the start of school.
“Leadership comes naturally to some young people but in others you have to show them what is expected of them in a team setting,” Griffin said. “We brought in speakers to talk about leadership and we talked among the group to try and improve that area of our program.”
Clearly the meetings helped because anyone who attended Cache’s season opener had to notice that with every break in the game action, the entire team would gather around the coaches and listen to the instructions being given.
“That was our goal all along; getting the players to work together and motivate each other,” Griffin said. “I think we have accomplished our goal and I believe it will show more positive results as we move forward this season.”
Familiar coaching staff
There were few changes with the Cache football coaching staff during the off-season and Griffin feels he has a great group to lead the team into a rugged schedule.
Griffin keeps busy himself as he helps coach the outside linebackers, offensive line and running backs, plus he calls the offensive plays.
Les Abbott is the Assistant Head Coach who drills the defensive line and handles the program’s weight training.
Tanner Thompson is the defensive coordinator plus he works with the inside linebackers.
Mike Fletcher is coaching wide receivers and he also handles specials teams. Roger McCardle returns to coach the cornerbacks.
Aubrey Mithlo serves as the offensive line coach and Logan Parli works with the quarterbacks.
The newest member of the staff is Landon Abbott who coaches safeties on defense and slot and wide receivers on offense.
Altus looks improved
Altus struggled to a 1-9 season last year and the Bulldogs were able to rack up one of their two wins against Altus.
However, Griffin says this Altus teams looks improved and he’s expecting a fight tonight at Hightower Stadium.
“They have moved back to the Flexbone and we’ve seen that before and it is a tough offense to prepare for,” Griffin said. “It takes a great deal of discipline and the ability to follow your assignment to be able to contend with all that action with the ball. We have to be able to get them into some 3-and-outs and we need to force some turnovers.”
On defense Altus has switched to a 4-3 and while they do have some speed, Griffin thinks that the overall team speed edge still rests with Cache.
Jones’ punting an asset
One of the highlights in the loss to Tuttle last week was the punting of Drake Jones who boomed punts of 52, 49 and 48 during the game and he also followed the instructions of the coaching staff.
“We knew the (Brady) McAdoo kid from Tuttle was explosive and Drake really did a great job of directional punting and keeping the ball away from him,” Griffin said. “We killed that one deep (at the 2-yard-line) and we almost got another one downed there about the same place.”
Cache also tried a 42-yard field goal but Shane Feeback’s kick was just wide right. Feeback did drill a pair of PAT kicks.
--Compiled by Joey Goodman