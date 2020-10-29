Bristow coming to face Cache
Cache, which had its game last week with Elk City canceled as well as this week’s game with Elgin, scrambled and was able to get a home game for Friday where the team will celebrate senior night against Bristow.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and Senior Night activities will be held starting around 6:30 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. Senior cheerleaders will also be honored either at the pregame festivities or at halftime.
Bristow, which is also a Class 4A team, stands 4-3 on the season entering the game. Bristow has beaten Mannford (33-7), Miami (41-0), Grove (33-19) and Cleveland (37-13). Bristow has lost to Cushing (19-15), Chandler (41-14) and Wagoner (28-7).
Cache coach Faron Griffin and Athletic Director Lonnie Nunley searched across the state to try and find a game after the Battle of the Wichitas was canceled due to Elgin’s COVID-19 issues.
Weatherford beats Clinton
Most Cache fans were watching the scoreboard last week to see how the Weatherford-Clinton game came out and Weatherford wound up winning, 14-0.
Weatherford remains unbeaten in District 4A-1 but faces a good Bethany team this week before facing Cache next week in the regular-season finale.
While much can still happen in the district, the Bulldogs are definitely going to the playoffs and they still have a change to host a playoff game.
Weather disrupts schedule
Because school was canceled both Tuesday and Wednesday due to the ice storm warnings, practice schedules were adjusted, forcing changes to The Constitution schedules.
Since we were unable to get a player profile this week, we will extend the features to next week’s Weatherford matchup and then provide another senior profile during the first week of the playoffs.
— Compiled by Joey Goodman