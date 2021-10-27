Check that roster
When Cache visits Elgin Friday for the annual football version of the Battle of the Wichitas, Bulldog fans better take along their roster, because more and more younger players are going to be seeing action.
“After last week’s game where we just didn’t have any fire on the sideline, the execution and effort were not very good and with us out of the playoff race, we’re going to start building for the future,” Cache coach Faron Griffin said.
“Our JV team has enjoyed a solid season and many of those kids have already been getting snaps and we are going to get those kids in and get them some reps these last two weeks. Our junior class is pretty small but our numbers at the sophomore and freshman level are good.
“The winter months, then the spring and summer are when we really have to get these younger players to the point where they can compete at this level.”
Elgin-Cache rivalry now tops
Coach Griffin remembers a time when he was playing at Cache that the Bulldogs’ big rival was Walters but that changed as both Elgin and Cache started growing.
“This has become Cache’s big rival now,” Griffin said. “I can remember some of those games with Walters and we had some good ones. But now everyone looks forward to this game each year.”
And while Elgin will be moving up to Class 5A for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Griffin believes the rivalry will continue.
“I think this rivalry will continue as a non-district game, at least that’s what we hope,” he said. “I like playing teams like Altus and Elgin because they both support their programs and are building just like we are building to the future.”
Owls will be challenge
“The first thing I noticed about Elgin when watching film was how hard their kids play,” Coach Griffin said. “Coach (Chalmer) Wyatt has a good staff and they have kids who know the game of football.”
Two of those key Elgin players are freshman quarterback Tres Lorah and senior lineman Rylan Hitt.
“Their quarterback is Coach (Curtis) Lorah’s son and their big force on the line is Coach (Damon) Hitt’s son, so both of those kids have grown up with a coach who knows what it takes to win at this level,” Griffin said. “Those kids are like coaches on the field.
“Hitt is about 6-2 and 270 and they move him around on the defensive front and just let him try to wreck your offense. We are going to have to be aware of him on every snap.”
Lorah’s football lineage goes back to his grandfather as well, former Lawton High School coach Leroy Horn, one of the best defensive coaches to wear the LHS colors.
“Lorah is really poised for a freshman. They run the spread and they will have a balanced attack when it comes to running and passing the football and when he throws it, he’s very accurate. They don’t have super blazing speed but guys who can move it pretty well.
“The thing about the Elgin guys up front is you notice in a hurry that they stick with their blocks really well, which makes their offense very effective.”
— Compiled by Joey Goodman