Playoff changes get OK from OSSAA
As most area football fans have learned, there is a chance that every team that plays football in the state could compete in the playoffs if they desire.
The plan has been in discussion for weeks and Cache head coach Faron Griffin has been on the phone with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association as much as anyone trying to learn about the changes.
Here’s what’s happening right now. Every coach must decide no later than Saturday whether they want their district to place the teams on the bracket based on the number of wins, or opt for a ranking of the district coaches.
Thus far in District 4A-1, which Cache is a member, six teams have already made their decision.
“I’ve been told that the vote is now 4-2 to let the coaches rank the teams and there are two schools still out, Clinton and Newcastle,” Griffin said. “I expect those two may be waiting to see what happens Friday when Clinton plays Weatherford.
“The scenarios could change depending on that game. If Clinton beats Weatherford, they might want to go one way, but if they lose, they might go the other. So, it’s making the coaches think long and hard about their decision.”
After the vote is tallied, the teams will complete their remaining three games – if possible – and then the teams will be ranked by the coaches, or on total wins alone.
For Cache, Griffin feels his team’s total work is worth a good vote from the coaches and that’s why he opted for the coaches to rank the teams.
“Hey, we lose to a very good El Reno team by a touchdown in overtime, we lose to a good Newcas-tle team by one and we lose to a very good Clinton team by a touchdown,” he said. “Those 15 points are what’s between us and a perfect season. I would think our total work in the entire schedule is worthy of a good ranking and I think the coaches in this district are all fair and will do a good job if that’s how we decide to move forward.”
Cache plays at Elk City Friday, hosts Elgin next week in the Battle of the Wichitas and then closes on the road at Weatherford.
“Right now, we just need to worry about taking care of our own games and not worry about things that are out of our control,” Griffin said. “We’re going to be playing and I think there’s a good chance we will get to host a playoff game.
Chickasha falls with good effort
Last week the Bulldogs handed Chickasha a 31-0 setback and Griffin said his team did just what it needed to do to get the win.
“We went into the game wanting to establish the pass and I think we did that,” the coach said. “Hunter Glenn (quarterback) had one of his better games. I think he completed 10 of 12 and had one touchdown pass.
“Reid Lyon had a good game receiving but he got one touchdown called back on a holding call. Our guys running the jet sweeps are so good that sometimes a lineman will be blocking a guy a certain way but the runner cuts behind him. That how we got that one wiped out. Those are tough plays for the linemen. As soon as that runner cuts back, that defender tries to go with him and you have to let go quick or they will flag you.”
He did see great strides on defense.
“I thought our tackling was really improved and we got a better overall swarm to the ball,” he said. “Our defensive line continues to play well – Tye Brinsfield, Jaylan Neido, Joseph Brown, and Aiden Robinson – those guys are really getting after it.”
Marching to their support
Griffin took a bus loaded with seniors and juniors to Cameron Stadium to watch the regional march-ing contest and cheer on the Cache Marching Band Tuesday.
“The competed at 11:45 (a.m) and we took a good group over there, guys who were in classes they are doing well in and could afford to miss,” he said. “The band, the cheerleaders, those groups help make football special and they work as hard as we do so I wanted to take the guys over there and support them. I think they did a super job and I believe they wound up with a superior rating.”
