Turf time at Cache
While there are still two games remaining at Cache’s Ulrich Stadium, as soon as the season is over workers will begin replacing the original turf at the stadium.
The turf was installed during the major stadium upgrades and like is normally the case, the average life of artificial turf is about 1011 years.
The good thing is that the major companies continue to make improvements to their products.
“That business has really changed over the years,” Cache coach Faron Griffin said Tuesday morning while the Bulldogs were practicing on fall break. “I can remember when I was at MacArthur that turf at Cameron was really hard. They have been making improvements in those products and we are excited that we’re going to have new turf next season.
“They are going to remove the old turf, check the surface and put down new padding before putting down the turf. We are excited about having it ready for next season. They expect the entire process to take about six weeks.”
Elks coming to Cache
While this season hasn’t gone like the Bulldogs had hoped, even though they are 0-4 in District 4A-1, there is a hope that they could win the final three games and still make the playoffs.
Entering this week, Clinton and Bethany are leading the pack at 4-0 and seemed destined to meet on Week 10 for the title. Elk City is third at 3-1, Newcastle and Chickasha are 2-2, Elgin is 1-3 and Cache and Weatherford are 0-4 in district.
“I have never liked that term ‘mathematically’ in the playoff race,” Coach Griffin said. “I’ve always been one of those guys who wanted for my teams to hold their own destiny but in this situation, we’d need to win out and probably get some help from other teams. I’d much rather be determining our own fate.”
Beating Elk City won’t be easy, though.
“Weatherford is basically a carbon copy of Clinton,” Griffin said. “They play the same style of football, old school football. They will run it right at you and just try to overpower you. But they also have a back who has some quickness.
“Defensively they run what was often called the ‘Okie’ defense which was a 5-2 back years ago but is now basically the 3-4. We are going to have to be well prepared and execute the fundamentals.”
Last week Cache was trailing Chickasha, 21-7, at halftime but the Bulldogs got something going in the third quarter and seemed ready to make it a game down the stretch.
“We had some momentum there in the third quarter and I felt like we were ready to make a game of it,” Griffin said. “But our momentum just fizzled out. It’s been that way most of the season. We play one really good quarter but can’t put four good ones together. Our effort just wasn’t what it needed to be in that game. We keep working to get this bunch to give us consistent effort but that’s just not been the case.”
In the end the Chicks rolled to a 53-28 victory.
Learning more about Griffin
While this writer knew Griffin spent time around rodeo with his father Raymond, a long-time rodeo clown/barrelman, we never knew that the Cache coach once climbed aboard bucking bulls.
“I did the whole thing, rode junior bulls, rode in the high school association and then even went to IPRA (International Professional Rodeo Association) rodeos,” Griffin said. “Ronnie Roach was the guy who gave me a chance to learn. He knew I was trying to learn and he came and got me one morning at 8 a.m. and I climbed on 12 bulls that day for practice.
“He called me the next day to see if I was up for more and he came and got me again and I rode 12 more. That’s how I got started.”
— Compiled by Joey Goodman