Tough video to watch
Most often games are won in the final minutes but for all intents and purposes Cache lost its 21-14 district game last week in the first minutes of the game; on the Bulldogs’ first drive.
That drive which wound up being fruitless, was still on the mind of Coach Faron Griffin one week after Clinton had handed the Bulldogs that tough district loss, their second straight.
“We take the ball and run 18 plays and dominate nearly 10 minutes but we don’t score,” Griffin said. “That was huge; we score on that drive and we take the momentum. Instead, we turn the ball over on downs and they take it right back the other way and score. That’s a killer in my opinion.”
Cache rattled off five first downs on that 60-yard drive, the last of those first downs coming at the Clinton 20. Then things collapsed in a hurry.
On first down the Bulldogs were called for holding, then on 1st-and-20 at the 30 a bad exchange that forced a fumble that Cache recovered and it was 2-and-21 at the 31.
Kynel Daniels got two yards on second down and on a third down screen pass Daniels was held for no gain as the visitors sniffed out that play.
On 4th-and-19 Hunter Glenn had to fire a desperation toss to Reid Lyon that fell incomplete, giving the Red Tornadoes the ball at their own 29.
On the third play of the drive the visitors completed a 29-yard pass and on the next play Bryson bolted 16 yards to score on a simple sweep around the right side on the first play of the second quarter.
“You look at that video and you feel like you dominated the first quarter but they’ve got the lead,” Griffin said. “That was really demoralizing for our guys. But we had other chances to get the ball into the end zone and we just didn’t execute like we needed.
“I was second-guessing myself about not throwing the ball as much against them, but we were moving the ball on the ground and I hated too throw it and have a turnover. We had several chances to make plays and we just didn’t execute on some of those.”
Playoff system draws flak
Griffin and other coaches continue to press the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association to change their rules to allow all the teams in the upper classes to send all eight teams to the playoffs.
“For all the classes that have 32 teams, this would add just one more week to the playoffs,” Griffin said. “In our case, we’re the only team that has played all its games and that means we’ve played all the toughest teams like Bethany, Newcastle and Clinton.
“We have Chickasha this week and we’re supposed to have Elk City next week but they are having issues with COVID, so we may miss that game. Then we have Elgin and close with Weatherford. It’s just not going to be fair with the way they have it now.”
Compiled by Joey Goodman