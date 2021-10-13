Playoff hope still alive at Cache
Head Coach Faron Griffin knows that his Cache football team has the talent to accomplish a major goal of making the playoffs but he also knows what it will take to reach that plateau and that is to win its last four games.
That late drive starts Thursday when the Bulldogs visit Chickasha, who is 1-2 in District 4A-1 and in a fifth-place tie with Elgin. Clinton and Bethany appear on a crash course toward their Week 10 meeting as both are 3-0 and 5-1 overall. Elk City and Newcastle are both 2-1 and among the top four currently.
“We still have a chance to make the playoffs but our guys are going to have to be mentally tough and play better than we did last week (51-7 loss to Clinton),” Griffin said. “For these seniors, these last four games are going to be their legacy. These seniors have to step up, get motivated and focus on finishing strong. We still have a chance.”
He warns his players, though, that just because the Bulldogs have already played what appears to be the three toughest teams in the league, any of these final four foes could be dangerous because they have the same goal; to make the playoffs.
“It starts Thursday with Chickasha and we sure can’t be overlooking anyone at this point,” he said. “We have Elk City, Weatherford and Elgin and we go to their place this year and they are much improved. We can’t just go through the motions, we have to work hard each day to get better and then see how these players, especially these seniors, want to finish.”
Clinton made things tough on the Bulldogs.
“They had some good backs who did a great job of hitting the gap and cutting back against the flow,” Griffin said. “They had some good quickness and we just did a poor job in our gap control.”
Offensively the Bulldogs were unable to put a score on the board as the only touchdown came on an Andrez Washington kickoff return.
“We wanted to come out and throw the football but we just couldn’t protect our quarterback,” Griffin said. “It’s easy to blame the quarterback but when he’s being hit while throwing the ball or being sacked, it’s not his problem.
“This was the worst our offensive line has played this season. We busted assignments and we lacked effort. If we are going to win out, that group has to play better in these final four games.”
Chicks have some speed
Chickasha normally has some swift running backs and that is the case this year according to Griffin.
“Chickasha is trying to run the ball more this year and trying to cut down on passing,” he said. “It’s similar to what happened to us against Clinton. If you throw the ball and can’t complete passes, the offense just can’t keep any consistency and stay on the field.
“That’s why Chickasha is running the ball more. They still run the spread with an RPR (run-pass option) package and they are getting better.”
But the Bulldogs must focus on their own performance before anything else.
“I’ve been telling these guys since the Bethany game that the coaching staff can get them into the right schemes but they have to execute. We do the prep and then they have to get out there and perform. Now is their time to put it all together.”
Special teams fare well
We mentioned Washington’s kickoff return earlier, but Coach Griffin was also happy with his kickoff coverage team.
“Our special teams did a good job,” he said. “Coach (Mike) Fletcher does a good job with them. We score that touchdown on a kickoff and we also kept Clinton from breaking anything long against us. We’re going to need that group to play an important role over these final four games because we need to win that phase of the game as well.”
Griffin was also eager to talk about a former Cache standout, punter/kicker Ralph Fawaz who is now punting for the University of Wyoming, for whom he booted a 76-yard punt in a game last weekend.
“Ralph calls me often and tells me how it’s going and I’m so proud of him,” Griffin said. “Any time you have a kid make it onto a college team you are excited for them and your program. I want these guys to succeed and play at the next level and Ralph is doing just that and making us proud.”
— Compiled by Joey Goodman