Mental toughness needed
There comes a time during any athletic season that players and coaches have to get on the same page on certain topics and around the Cache football program, the focus is becoming more mentally tough.
Last week in a home loss to Newcastle, the Bulldogs scored first but never scored again as the Racers clawed back to grab a 21-7 victory, throwing Cache to the bottom of the District 4A-1 standings.
“We went up 7-0 and they came back later and blocked a punt when we had a bad snap,” Cache coach Faron Griffin said. “They took it down there and scored and after that we just seemed to let up. We are making those mistakes and not finding a way to overcome them. We get down instead of rising up to the challenge.
“This bunch is different. That team we had three years ago, they’d get down by three touchdowns and just find a way to make a few plays and get back in the game. I’m not sure if it’s the lack of focus or the lack of leadership on the field. We’ve got guys who need to step up on the field and help get this bunch going.”
Despite giving up that tying touchdown, the Bulldogs tried to rally when they gained 30 yards on a fake punt to get into scoring range in the fourth quarter. But, as been the case often, a mistake cost them.
“We make a nice gain on a fake punt to get good field position and then make a costly penalty,” Griffin said. “We just have to be better offensively.”
Turning the corner
With the “Pop offense” that Cache uses, one of the strengths of that scheme is getting to the corners and picking up yardage in that manner, but they penetrate the middle first to soften up the defenses.
“Our blocking on the perimeter has been horrible, we just haven’t been able to get to the corner,” Griffin said. “We run a few plays between the tackles and the defense throws nine in the box and force us to go outside. We have to get that one good block there on the corner to make those jet sweeps and screens work.
“This week I’m getting involved in those drills and we’re going to get better at blocking on the outside. These guys can’t be selfish. Everyone wants to catch the ball but to be able to even throw the ball we have to block and right now we’re not doing the basic things we need to do to make the offense work like it is designed.”
Injury woes worsen
To make matters worse, the injury bug continues to worsen and this writer noticed that very thing while watching the players come from class to the fieldhouse for practice.
There were no less than four players walking on crutches or wearing knee braces.
“It’s been one of those years, we had gone three or four years without many of those knee injuries but this year we’ve had the ACL tears and those other knee issues that really take kids out of the lineup,” Griffin said. “It’s just not us. I heard Weatherford lost a good linebacker to a broken foot and several other teams in our district have key players hurt. You just have to put the ones out there who can play and make the best of it.”
District race tight
The 4A-1 race remains tight with Clinton and Bethany at the top with 2-0 records while Elk City, Newcastle, Chickasha and Elgin are all 1-1.
Cache and Weatherford are both 0-2 at the bottom of the pack.
Griffin knows that the Bulldogs can still make a good run at the playoffs but his club must play well Friday at Clinton.
“They have a very good quarterback (Caden Powell) who is being recruited by DI baseball and football programs and he’s really going to be tough to stop,” Griffin said. “He is good about making a read of the defense and then adjusting the play call. He will either hand off of run the quarterback iso and he’s good at what he does.
“Clinton will run about 80 percent of the time, so we have to play well defensively and swarm to the ball because they have that quickness that they are always known to have on their roster.”
Defensively Clinton is back in its 5-0 defense but they do things well even though this Red Tornado team isn’t huge.
“They just have a bunch of scrappy kids who love to play the game,” Griffin said. “They don’t look all that impressive at first because of their size but they come and get after you. They just play hard.”
— Compiled by Joey Goodman