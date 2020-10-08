Moving forward after tough loss
Cache coach Faron Griffin is a straight shooter and he’s always willing to visit about any topic.
Obviously, he is still discussing the tough district loss to Newcastle last Saturday as the host Racers scored three touchdowns in the final four minutes to pull out a wild 41-40 victory.
Griffin wanted to make sure everyone was aware of the late happenings that left him a bit miffed at the officials.
“I will tell you; those officials did a good job and I even ranked them high,” Griffin said. “But that call that I was so upset about should have been made on the field.”
Here’s what happened.
“The OSSAA put out a letter to coaches and officials before the season and one of the points of emphasis was to call those illegal grounding penalties when a quarterback just throws the ball out of bounds to stop the clock when they are being pursued.
“Their quarterback did that during that late sequence and it should have been called and I challenged them on that point. They said there was a receiver in the area and that made it OK. There is nothing in the rule that says a receiver needs to be in that area.”
After the Racers killed the clock with that play, they threw a pass and Cache was called for interference, which led to the game-winning touchdown.
“We should have never gotten to that point,” Griffin said. “If they make the right call earlier, we wouldn’t have been in that situation. I made sure they knew I wasn’t pleased.”
Officials then hit Griffin with a 15-yard penalty that aided the Racers’ late drive.
“I told the kids after the game that I made some bad choices that came back to haunt us there at the end,” Griffin said. “We kick both PATs and we probably win the game. But at the time, we felt like we had an edge and the swinging gate would work.
“The great thing about these players is when I told the team that I made some mistakes, one of the players said, ‘Coach, if I had made my block, we’d made that thing’. This is a great group of kids and when we came back to practice Monday it was all business, they all wanted to work hard to get better and prepare for Clinton.”
Offense has solid outing
“We moved the ball well all day against Newcastle,” Griffin said. “We only had to punt once. (Hunter) Tate had three touchdowns and Kynel (Daniels) scored a couple. Our offense played well enough for us to win.
“The thing that was most disappointing was our tackling; it wasn’t as solid as it needs to be. And, that’s something we stress every week in practice. We spent extra time on that on Monday and Tuesday with another tough district game coming Friday.”
Welcome home 90s-era players
The season-long tribute to past Cache players continues Friday when the program will honor anyone who played or coached in the 1990s.
Sign-up sheets will be available at the ticket booth and players from that era will be saluted on the field at halftime.
— Compiled by Joey Goodman