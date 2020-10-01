Coach Griffin loved these flags
Sometimes coaches may see those yellow flags on the field and react unfavorably, however, last Friday at Cache’s Ulrich Stadium the fans who attended were treated to an impressive sight with flags, Old Glory to be exact.
The Cache booster club and president Sabrina Paddyacker decided to honor all veterans by having each player come down the massive maze at the end of Ulrich Stadium carrying an American flag. As the players massed in the maze the sight was impressive and they then lined the home sideline to finish the impressive display.
“I have to give all the credit to the booster club; they put that together and it was impressive to say the least,” the coach said. “Each kid paid for their own flag and it allowed them to help take ownership of that effort. The video has gone viral on Facebook. I got an emotional message from a veteran in Virginia who said it really was an impressive thing to see on the Internet.”
Bethany pushed Cache to limit
While the pre-game ceremonies were special, the game against Bethany had its moments but the visitors made Cache work for a 28-20 win.
“I told these guys at the start of the season that each district game is going to be a dogfight and that’s just what we’re seeing,” Griffin said. “We got fortunate there when Kynel (Daniels) scored and then (Hunter) Tate scored on a screen and Zac Johnson recovered blocked a punt for a touchdown and that pretty much sealed it.”
Griffin wasn’t sure how well his troops played Friday night but when he and his assistants started grading video Saturday morning, he was a bit happier.
“I was more pleased after watching the video,” he said. “We played a very good football team and that 88 (Payton Tolle) really made some big plays for them. He basically took half our playbook off the table because of the ground he can cover. To me he’s as good as Ethan Downs from Weatherford. They can both disrupt your offense in a hurry.”
Griffin said the Bulldogs made some minor adjustments on the offensive line and played much better in the second half.
“The adjustments we made were minor, but we ended up with Kynel rushing for 250 yards against a good football team,” Griffin said. “That’s 700 yards for him in just four games.
“Our defense also stepped up big in the second half. It was just good to get that first district win.”
Changing game time this week
Griffin wanted to make sure all Cache fans were aware that the game at Newcastle has been moved to 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
“They’ve been fighting COVID and were quarantined week O and week 1, and then last week they got to play Tuttle and they gave Tuttle a pretty good fight,” the coach said. “I could have been a jerk and said we had to play Friday but I understand how tough this season is on some teams. We’ve been very fortunate here at Cache.”
Compiled by Joey Goodman