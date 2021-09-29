Another tough road loss
After evaluating last week’s 35-28 road loss to Bethany, it was somewhat shocking that Cache was able to build a 14-13 halftime lead and then found a way to explode for 240 yards in the passing game, however, despite those impressive offensive numbers the Bulldogs were unable to rally and pick up the victory.
“We had a couple of series that just didn’t produce the type of yards we normally would get in those situations,” Cache head coach Faron Griffin said. “They had a great scheme and stacked the box with that 3-4 defense they run. They were determined to slant their defensive line and force us to throw the football. They wanted to take the run away and force us to throw.
“I thought we did a good job adjusting to that and throwing the ball in an effective manner. We threw 20 passes in the second half and that’s more than we throw in a full game. Our offensive line did a pretty good job and for the most part we handled those slants pretty well. We have to do a better job blocking with our wide receivers. It just felt like we were behind the chains on every possession.”
District 4A-1 looking tough
Coach Griffin said from the start of the season that 4A-1 was going to be a brutal district and his dark-horse pick—Elk City---is proving to be a strong pick as the Elks are now 4-0.
“You never know what is going to happen,” Griffin said. “The other night Chickasha beat Weatherford (24-13) and Clinton beat Newcastle (28-14). Elk City is still the team I think is going to be the dark-horse. The Elks came out on top of the standings and they looked good in a 56-6 win over Elgin.”
The Elks, Clinton, Chickasha and Bethany are all 1-0 in district with Cache, Weatherford, Newcastle and Elgin all at 0-1.
Those standings will be revamped this week as Elk City visits Bethany and Clinton visits Chickasha as the four teams tied atop the standings will be meeting each other Friday. And the bottom four teams will be meeting head-to-head as well with Newcastle coming to Cache and Elgin visiting Weatherford. So, get prepared for a new look to the 4A-1 standings at this time next week.
Payback time
While Coach Griffin doesn’t get all wrapped up in getting revenge wins and putting more emphasis on one game over another, it’s been hard for the Cache players to not get a little upset when it comes to the loss the Bulldogs suffered last year at Newcastle.
In that game the Bulldogs owned a three-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter but then saw everything fall into place as the Racers came fighting back to take a wild 41-40 victory.
“That was a tough loss for all of us to accept,” Griffin said. “We always make a point to celebrate a win for one night, or we try to put a loss behind immediately, then start focusing on the next game. I think it was hard for the players to get past that loss and we have some players who are still unable to forget that game and focus on this year’s game. We can’t change what happened last year, but we can change this year’s outcome by directing all our energy on this game.”
The Racers continue to throw the football from sideline to sideline and downfield on any down and from any location on the field.
“They will throw it about 60 percent of the time and they have a big receiver (6-1, 170-pound junior Teagun Jordan) who is really a great athlete,” Griffin said. “He will return kicks and we had better make sure to tackle him because if he gets in the open field, we can’t chase him down.”
