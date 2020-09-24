Calling all former players, again
Two weeks ago Cache started its season-long tribute to the players who helped build the program and next week, on Friday, Sept. 25, players from the 1980s will be honored at halftime of the Bulldogs’ home game with Bethany.
“This bunch, the 1980s, is my old group so I’m hoping to see plenty of my former teammates,” head coach Faron Griffin said. “I’ve had communications with many of the guys from my years and I expect we will have a good group there Friday. We had a great deal of positive response from the players and we’re excited to see them showing up and helping support this Cache team.”
‘No game’ ruling makes sense
Cache coach Faron Griffin is one of those coaches who feel the OSSAA’s recent rule change involving district standings is a good idea.
Two weeks ago, the OSSAA sent out a policy that if teams couldn’t play because of high COVID-19 numbers, that the other team would get a forfeit win and the 15 district points.
“Myself and many other coaches wrote that it wasn’t fair to punish teams for something they couldn’t control, and they listened and changed the rule,” Griffin said. “We want to determine our own destiny and by doing it on winning percentage and the other new criteria they put in place that should make things fairer.”
Bethany will be tough foe
This week’s opponent is Bethany and with that we enter District 4A-1 action.
“This bunch is really well coached with a bunch of experienced guys on that staff,” Griffin said. “They have two big receivers who are going to be tough for us to defend against,” he said. “They have a 6-7 kid (Payton Tolle) who they move all over the place and is a load. We are going to have to do a good job against him.
“The other big kid is about 6-5 and he’s got some ability as well. Our defensive guys are going to have to really be solid on their assignments because this bunch will pass about 60 percent of the time and they throw a large number of different routes at you.
“Their quarterback is a pretty good runner and they have a back who is solid but the guy who can hurt you the most running the ball is the quarterback.”
Defensively Bethany will stick mostly with a 4-3 defense which is similar to what Cache faced against Plainview two weeks ago.
“They will go into the nickel some but mostly they are pretty basis,” Griffin said. “They have a big defensive lineman Braven Eades) who we need to block and the tall kid (Tolle) is a pretty strong defensive end with quickness. We are going to have to get him blocked or it will be a long night.”
Compiled by Joey Goodman