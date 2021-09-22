Bye week important
Most coaches enjoy having an off week which allows them to spent time working on issues that need more emphasis and heal those nagging injuries.
However, sometimes a team handles a bye week differently after a win or a loss, and in this case Cache came into the bye week with a sour taste in its mouth after a 42-28 loss to Plainview on the road.
“I knew going into that game that we had a bad practice that Thursday and it carried right over to the game the next day,” Cache head coach Faron Griffin said. “The first half of that game we just didn’t have the focus we needed and I really challenged them at halftime.
“They did come back and play much better in the second half and we did outscore them 14-7, so I was happy with the way we did fight after halftime. But entering district we have to do a much better job from the start of the games.”
So, just what did the Bulldogs do last week?
“We just worked on fundamentals and basics, which it all boils down to blocking and tackling and we worked hard to emphasize those things,” Griffin said. “And we did come back last Friday and had a simulated game with contact because we wanted them to feel just like they had played a game.”
Griffin said things did improve Monday as one might expect with the first district game coming this week on the road at Bethany.
“I liked the way our guys got after it Monday and then our junior varsity really got after it against MacArthur,” he said. “I am happy with how they responded Monday and I am confident they will be ready for this district game.”
Bethany outlook
This District 4A-1 battle will match a pair of 2-1 teams as the Bronchos lost to Woodward, 17-12, and have beaten John Marshall, 30-22, and Jones, 27-14.
“They have a receiver who has been offered by Texas Tech and he’s about 6-5 and 175 and at times they will move him to quarterback,” Griffin said. “It will be a challenge to handle him. They also have another quarterback and he is good at what he does for them. We will have to be ready for that dual-quarterback system and make the right reads on defense.”
The key, though, actually rests with the Cache offense.
“With their offense being so explosive, our goal is to get the football and have our offense try and control it on long drives,” Griffin added. “We need to limit their offensive snaps, without a doubt.”
That means the Cache offensive line will have to set the tempo.
“I felt our offensive line didn’t play as well as they are capable of playing in the first half against Plainview,” he said. But they came back strong in the second half and gave the type of effort we needed. And our wide receivers, they are so important in this offense when it comes to blocking and we have to get to block better. That lacked the type of effort we needed against Plainview.”
Booster club big asset
Griffin says that the Cache Football Booster Club is as good as he’s has ever worked with during his career.
“We are so grateful for our booster club because they do an amazing job helping our program,” Griffin said. “They usually feed us after each game and they provide a light meal before our road games.
“This week they are providing Jersey Mike’s for our players and coaches and that will make for something to eat on the bus ride up there. We are so fortunate to have a booster club that is always there making sure our players are provided with the things they need.”
— Compiled by Joey Goodman