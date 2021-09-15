Unable to dig out of early hole against Plainview
Friday’s 42-28 loss to 3A contender Plainview was tough for Cache head coach Faron Griffin to swallow, but not because of the opponent. Rather, it was difficult to stomach the fact that Cache had played themselves into a 21-point deficit in the first half, making it that much harder to dig out of the hole in the second.
“We just didn’t play well in the first half,” Griffin said. “I challenged the kids and halftime, and I’m proud at how they responded to that challenge. But (Plainview) only scored once in the second half and we scored twice. If we’re not in such a deficit, who knows how things go?”.
Depth, depth, depth
Last season, Cache relied heavily on tailback Kynel Daniels, feeding him the ball close to 30 times on several occasions.
This season, the Bulldogs don’t have that kind of bell-cow back. What they do have are athletes, whether at running back, slot back or receiver, who can pick up yardage while simultaneously keeping other players fresh. The system is proving there doesn’t necessarily need to be a player who serves as the “go-to guy”.
“There hasn’t been anybody (in that role) and I don’t expect anybody to emerge,” Griffin said. “We want to keep running a fresh horse at people.”
So far this season, that horse can be Drake Jones, Zach Johnson, Connor Muldowney, Reid Lyon, Keegan Fink, Brayden Castro or others. While it might not produce the flashiest individual stat lines, it might help keep the Bulldogs healthy down the stretch of the season.
Bye week heading into district
Yet again, the Bulldogs played on Week Zero. They now have a bye week prior to the beginning of District 4A-1 play. And that wasn’t necessarily on accident.
Coach Griffin said he likes being able to get a bye week prior to district starting, as it gives the team a chance to reset, recover from some nicks and bruises and refocus before the meaty part of the schedule.
“We try to plan it to where we get a bye week before district play,” Griffin said. “We’ve got a few guys who are bumped and bruised but a week off, they should be fine.”
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush