Calling all former players
This season Cache is planning to recognize former players and coaches who helped build the program to where it stands today with large numbers and its showcase Ulrich Stadium.
Friday for the first home game, Cache is welcoming players from the 1970s to show up and take part in the festivities. Players are urged to look for the signup workers at the front gates and get their name on the sheets so they can all be recognized at halftime.
“We just want to recognize the people who have come before and helped build this program to what it is today,” head coach Faron Griffin said. “A lot of great people have been associated with this program and we want to honor them in this manner during the season.
“Former coaches like Bob Odum and Bill Hunt were instrumental in getting this program going and putting it on the map. We have a sense of family here and this is just another way to honor that.”
Not what he wanted
While Cache did handle Altus with ease last week by a 43-0 score, there were some things that didn’t make the coaching staff all that happy.
“I felt like we played decent but it was not what I wanted to see,” Griffin said. “We put the ball on the ground a couple of times and we just can’t do that in tight games.”
But his team seemed to understand those issues and came out sharp this week in practice.
“With this rain, we went indoors yesterday (Tuesday) and I have to stay it was the best indoor practice I have ever been associated with,” the coach said. “We will be in there again today with this rain and cold wind. If this was Week 10 and we were playing Weatherford, we’d probably be outside but right now we don’t want to get the guys sick so we’re being smart and staying inside.”
Getting back to the Altus game, Griffin did point out the play of Hunter Tate, Kynel Daniels and Nasir Kemper.
“Hunter ran for a couple of touchdowns and he had a nice TD reception,” Griffin said. “Kynel got his yards with some good runs and Nasir Kemper played well at receiver. We’re making progress to where we want to be with district games coming up soon.”
Scouting Plainview
Coach Griffin and his staff spent much of the weekend scheming for the Plainview game this week and while the visitors lost to talented Tuttle last week, 23-12, the Indians do have some good athletes.
“They have a middle linebacker (Caden Pickens) who made 22 solo stops against Tuttle last week,” Griffin said. “I think he’s the best one I’ve seen since the (Trey) Kaiser kid down at Sulphur. We are going to have to get him blocked if we want to move the football.”
Offensively Griffin said that the Indians have a talented quarterback (junior Reis Taylor) who can run and throw effectively but his availability is in doubt after he left the Tuttle game with an injury in the second half.
“They also have a talented sophomore receiver (Morgan Pearson) who is about 6-2 and is very gifted,” Griffin added. “They have some quality athletes out there but they do not have very good depth and that should be where we have an edge. Our depth should really help us down the line and getting to play a bunch of kids last week against Altus gave those backups some quality reps.”
