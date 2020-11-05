So close, yet so far
Cache, a team that rose as high as No. 5 in the Class 4A polls in early October, lost its fourth game of the season on Friday, and third of its last four.
And while it’s not where head coach Faron Griffin envisioned his team being heading into Week 10, he takes comfort in knowing the Bulldogs have been competitive in every game, losing three games by a touchdown and the other by one point. But those close margins of defeat also tell Griffin how close his team is to potentially being unbeaten and in the top 5 of the rankings.
“Those are all games we probably could have and should have won,” Griffin said. “So you’re looking at a touchdown in each of those games that’s separated us from being undefeated and where we are now.”
After losing a 20-point lead in the final 3 minutes of the game to Newcastle, the Bulldogs then had to play Clinton and then Chickasha, going 1-1 in that stretch. But when games against Elk City and Elgin, both of whom reside below Cache in the standings, got canceled, Cache lost a chance to not just gain some district points, but some self-esteem.
“We’ve struggled with confidence, ever since the Newcastle game. That game just kind of shook everybody and it’s been tough to gain confidence back,” Griffin said.
Scouting Weatherford
The Bulldogs finish the regular season against the No. 2 team in Class 4A, the Weatherford Eagles. Cache beat Weatherford two years ago, but lost what Griffin considered a winnable game last year in Weatherford. While the 2019 state runners-up have changed both their offensive and defensive schemes, the Eagles actually present some looks that Cache should be pretty familiar with.
“Actually, I feel like they’ve taken a lot of our stuff,” Griffin laughed. “They’re using a lot of our offensive schemes. They went to a stack defense, which we jump into a lot and have given them trouble with in the past.”
Ethan Downs will gain most of the headlines as the fullback/tight end/defensive end is heading to play for Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners next year. Griffin has been the head coach at Cache for 4 years, facing Downs each of them. Griffin said he has great respect for Downs, despite the headaches he causes.
“He’s a phenomenal kid as well, talking to people, he’s not arrogant, he makes a play and goes back to work,” Griffin said. “I’m going to shake his hand, regardless of the outcome Friday night. I’m going to tell him what an outstanding player he is and I’m going to tell him I’m so glad he’s graduating.”
But the Eagles are not No. 2 in the state because of one player. Sam Hoffman and Malachi Johnson each have 600 rushing yards on the year, and Griffin said the whole team feeds off of Downs’ commitment.
“When your best player gives buys in and has sold out to the cause, everybody else is going to follow,” Griffin said.
Correction
There was an error in last week’s Cache football story about its Bristow game.
Late in the game, it was junior Keegan Fink who recovered the fumble that gave Cache a late chance to try and change the outcome of the game.
Fink was one of three Cache defenders who chased down the Bristow back, forced the fumble and then Fink grabbed the ball to set up the offense.
The Constitution regrets the error.
— Compiled by Glen Brockenbush