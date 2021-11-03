Elgin ends Cache streak
There will be some tough times ahead for Elgin’s football program as it makes the big jump to Class 5A for the next two seasons but the Owls got a big boost in momentum by beating arch rival Cache last Friday at Fighting Owls’ Stadium in Elgin.
“We had beaten them three straight years before last season’s game was canceled due to COVID, so they really needed some momentum facing that jump to 5A and beating us was a big deal for their younger kids,” Cache coach Faron Griffin said. “I thought early in the game we had some fight in us but as the game moved along, they seemed to get stronger and developed even more enthusiasm and that was the difference.
“They really played hard; that was easy to see. They have a good group of coaches and they really knew that this was a big game for them. I think the early injuries just took a great deal of confidence from our guys. Any time you have seven crucial injuries to important players it hurts a team in so many ways, especially in leadership.”
Tyler Munsterman, Zach Johnson, Adonis Anderson, Brayden Castro and Keegan Fink were all key members of the Cache program and while they were all good athletes, their leadership was an even bigger loss.
“It’s hard to measure what those guys meant to this team,” Griffin said. “You lose their athletic ability but their leadership was something we needed even more. They can be there on the sideline cheering on their teammates but it’s even more important to have them on the field playing.”
Fink was one of the more explosive offensive weapons on the team and Johnson was a valuable two-way performer at running back and linebacker. Anderson never even got to play a down due to a knee injury.
“It’s hard for any program to fill the void that losing those guys meant to our team,” Griffin said. “But the thing we were able to do was give some underclassmen some reps and that should help us in the years to come.”
Griffin said those younger players are already making a mark.
“Trae Kibble has been getting in there over the past three weeks and he’s one of those freshmen we will be counting on next season,” Griffin said. “(Connor) Muldowney is a sophomore and he’s really had some nice runs and he’s only going to get bigger and stronger. (Tyler) Harbin has been on the field a good deal and (Alex) Heidebrecht is a big sophomore (6-2, 180) who is going to be a good player for us.
“We have some good eighth-graders who are coming up next year and that group has some promising athletes. We feel like these younger kids give us a bright future as they grow and improve. Winter workouts, spring ball and the summer lifting program will all be important for these younger kids.”
More turf information
We mentioned that Cache will be putting down new artificial turf as soon as Friday’s game against Weatherford is concluded.
The company that Cache has selected is Hellas, which does a wide variety of surfaces including turf fields, tracks and other surfaces including tennis courts.
One of the major improvements with the Hellas products is that company can mix and match the turf with different infill products. Anyone who has watched college or professional games has seen the replays where the black infill pellets go flying as the player drags their toes to complete the catch.
What Hellas uses in its Matrix Turf is a new product called Geo Plus Infill which is made from coconut fibers and cork. That infill is touted to reduce surface temperatures from 10 to 15 degrees, which would be a huge benefit during those summer workouts and early-season games. That company even has done installations where automatic sprinkler systems are positioned at the four corners of the field to activate when the turf temperatures rise to a pre-set level.
It will be interesting to see just what combination of products the next Ulrich Stadium artificial turf project will include but you can be sure that the Cache players are eager to test out the new field with improved padding that should make for a much more enjoyable experience.
— Compiled by Joey Goodman