Late score saves Cache
There was a mood of optimism at Cache’s Fieldhouse Wednesday after last week’s 37-36 overtime victory over John Marshall that kept the Bulldogs’ playoff hopes alive.
“I had told the guys that when you have a dangerous lead, which I consider to be 10 to 25 points, you have to avoid coming out flat after halftime and that’s just what we did,” Head Coach Faron Griffin said. “They come out and try an onside kick and recovered the ball and they had enough good athletes to take the momentum and it was a fight the rest of the way.”
There were many key plays after halftime and in overtime but the biggest came when cornerback Jamaras Tisdale came up and foiled John Marshall’s try for a two-point conversion after scoring first in overtime.
“Tisdale made the first contact and then several others players arrived and were able to pull him back away from the goal-line,” Griffin said. “That was just a great effort for those guys to get out there and make that stop because it looked as if he had the corner at first. That’s the ‘Code of the Pack’ we talk about where we want as many guys as possible around the ball to make sure we get those guys stopped. That was huge.”
The Bulldogs were able to score and then Shane Feeback kicked the game-winning PAT and there was something to cheer about for the players, coaches and fans.
Heading to Clinton
As big as that game was, this week’s will be just as important as the Bulldogs need to beat Clinton this week and then host Chickasha next week in the regular-season finale.
Clinton and Cache are both 2-2 in their District 4A-1 and the winner of Friday’s game would have the all-important head-to-head edge over the other if they wound up tied after the final games.
“They are still Clinton; they continue to do the things they’ve done for years,” Griffin said. “This game will be all about which team can be the most physical up front. Our guys have to just go out and play their best. We have guys who can can step it up and give us that edge we need up front.”
Last week the Bulldogs were able to feature hard-running Connor Muldowney who carried the ball 34 times for 196 yards.
“We have guys who can get the job done if they just get a little room to run,” Griffin said. “Connor and Brayden (Castro) have really been stepping up of late and it’s really helped us. We’ve gone to Clinton before and won twice to beat them for the district title and our guys know what we have to do Friday.”
Happy times
There was some big news around the Cache football program this week as Defensive Coordinator Tanner Thompson and wife Keyanna became the proud parents of a 7-pound, 8-ounce baby girl named Luca Jett Thompson on Monday.
The new addition and mom have come home already and Coach Thompson was back at practice Wednesday getting ready for Friday’s road game at Clinton. Congratulations.
Singing lessons?
If you’ve ever attended a freshman weight-lifting session at Cache you can’t avoid hearing the West Virginia state song sung by a bunch of boys to a loud sound track.
Yes, assistant Roger McCardle has convinced that crew that West Virginia is a special place and they seem to get louder every week.
—Compiled by Joey Goodman