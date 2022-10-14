Improvement continues
Last week Cache played its best game of the season, losing 36-21 to Elk City and giving the Bulldogs a big morale boost heading into the home stretch of the district schedule.
“Our kids understand where we are in this race and they know that if we win out we can still win the district title and host a playoff game,” Cache Head Coach Faron Griffin said. “In 2019 we did what we needed to do and that was win out and we got in the playoffs. We’ve played three tough teams in Tuttle, Elgin and Elk City and while we lost all three, we showed that we can compete with good teams. We are doing a much better job with our execution.
“Last week our offensive line graded the best they have all season. Our offensive line is playing at a high level and that means something. We know that for us to play well offensively, we have to get good play out of our offensive line and they’ve really been playing well of late. We noticed that the guards and tackles are getting downfield to the second level and making big blocks. If they keep blocking like that we have a chance to run the table and stay in this district race.”
Turnovers still costly
The defense continues to be thrown into tough situations and the offense needs to be more consistent.
“That turnover right before halftime really hurt our chances,” Griffin said of last week’s game. “When you turn the ball over and have to send the defense back out there in a sudden change situation it really makes it tough on the players. And in our case we had that happen twice. The defensive guys are tired and you must find a way to get them back out there and do your best to stop the opponent.”
On the road again
This week the Bulldogs will head to Weatherford for a Friday District 5A-1 game that will be critical when it comes to Cache’s hopes of making the playoffs.
Chickasha leads the district at 3-0, Elk City is 2-0 and Weatherford is 2-1. Cache is 1-1, Clinton is 1-2, John Marshall is 0-2 and Woodward is 0-3. After Friday’s game at Weatherford, the Bulldogs host John Marshall on Oct. 21, visit Clinton on Oct. 28 and then host Chickasha on Nov. 3.
The Bulldogs have been practicing in the morning this week to try and give the players some time to do their favorite pastimes like fishing, hunting or hanging with friends.
“These kids have made a commitment to this program and they have been great all week by getting up here on time and going through the drills,” Coach Griffin said. “These kids understand how important it is to be here for practices because we’ve stressed to them that we’re changing the culture of this program and they have all bought into our goals. The kids have been great all week because they understand what it takes to prepare the right way.”
Griffin said he learned all about the price you pay for being successful when he was coaching at MacArthur.
“I remember that great feeling we had when we were winning in the playoffs and got to practice on Thanksgiving,” he said. “We’d practice in the morning and then we’d all go to spend time with our families for Thanksgiving dinner together and share good food and just sit around and visit with your family members. I think this group is capable of getting into the playoffs and I’d love for them and their families to enjoy that feeling because it’s special.”
