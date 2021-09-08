Improvement across board
That’s basically how Cache Coach Faron Griffin saw Friday’s home game against Altus, across the board his team made the type of progress coaches expect to see from Week 1 to Week 2.
“That is normally the case with most teams, you really show the most improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 and that’s just because you play that first game and have time to evaluate the film and make corrections,” he said Tuesday. “And since we didn’t get to have a scrimmage because of the weather, that was really the case after we played a very good El Reno team.”
However, what was somewhat surprising was how his team graded out, especially the offensive line.
“It’s one of those deals, I thought our offensive line did OK, but they didn’t grade as high as they did against El Reno,” he added. “I think that showed us that the players knew just how good El Reno was up front and we probably got after it a little better. We still graded OK against Altus but we had a few plays where one guy might have graded a little lower on effort and that brought the group down. But we’re still happy with the way our line played.”
Another thing the coach liked was the way his team cut down on penalties and other mistakes.
“I thought we did a good job of playing smarter and part of that was on me,” he said. “I think against El Reno I was probably going too deep into the playbook and this week we dialed things back realizing we have a new quarterback and some other new guys and it’s going to take them time to learn all those little things that make a play successful. I thought the offense executed much better against Altus.”
Defense shows might
After two games the Cache defense has proven to be a formidable unit, allowing just one touchdown, that in a tough 12-6 win over El Reno, then rolling a shutout against Altus last Friday.
“Like I said before the season, we wanted to make it a priority to get more speed on the field and swarm to the football and we’re doing that really well,” he said. “And we’re really stressing effort on defense. If a guy doesn’t grade 95 for effort for a game, I told them they wouldn’t start the next game. We had a couple not start against Altus for that reason and a couple of more won’t start this week for that same reason. We want these defensive players to give total effort on every play and that’s how you have a great defense.
“And that is something we pride out here and these players understand that and they take a great deal of pride in doing what we teach and then executing it on the field.”
Who is No. 10?
That was a text this writer received from a fan who was watching Friday’s game against Altus.
No. 10 is Elijah Smith and we asked Coach Griffin about the active player.
“He’s one of those kids who came in as a late move-in last year and he was still learning the schemes, so he didn’t play a great deal,” Griffin said. “But one day, when COVID left us short of players to practice, he got in there on defense and we couldn’t run a play without him disrupting it. He just has a nose for the football and finds a way to make plays.”
Smith left Friday’s game with an ankle sprain but treatment seems to be helping.
“He seems better, but I’m not going to play him this week if he isn’t ready,” Griffin said. “This game isn’t the important one (Piedmont), but the next one is a district game (Sept. 24 at Bethany) and we want him ready for that one. That would give him two more weeks to heal.”
Plainview real tough challenge
Griffin has already told his players to not be looking at Plainview’s 0-2 record because he says the Wildcats have plenty of strong players, especially on defense.
“They have three really good linebackers and a couple of great safeties, so when you look at those back skill people, they are probably as good as we will see,” Griffin said. “They have one linebacker who is the real deal and he’s been offered by Oklahoma State and is a great player. We have to be ready and not overlook them because of their record.”