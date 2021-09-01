Veteran coaches a plus
It is always nice to have veteran members of any athletic team but it also helps to have consistency among the coaching staff and for Cache’s football program that consistency sure makes it easier preparing for the season and each game.
Cache head coach Faron Griffin has a veteran crew with just one change to his staff. Griffin remains as the offensive coordinator and he also spends time working with the offensive line.
Veteran Les Abbott is the associate head coach and defensive line coach while Tanner Thompson is the defensive coordinator and linebacker coach.
Mike Fletcher is the special team’s coordinator and he works with the wide receivers on offense. Logan Parli coaches quarterbacks for the Bulldogs and Aubrey Mithlo works with the offensive line.
Roger McKardle is the secondary coach and Blaine Elliott will be coaching running backs and is also the new Cache baseball coach. Elliott came to Cache from Plainview.
Defense starts fast
Coach Griffin knew that with a young offensive unit that his Bulldogs were going to need some great defensive play early in the season to be foes like El Reno and just like he had hoped, the Cache defense played lights-out in a 12-6 victory over the Indians last Friday.
“Defensively our guys did just what we expected them to do,” Griffin said. “We didn’t always get good effort last year on defense and that’s been our goal this year, to be consistent and swarm to the football.
“When we started grading the video, we had a lot of plays where we had three or four guys around the ball and at times we had all 11 in the frame of the video. That’s what we want, we wanted the guys to get after it from the outset and we did that against a good El Reno team.”
And when the Bulldogs got around the football, they made the play.
“I thought our tackling was really solid and that’s what we need right now while out offense is learning the system,” Griffin said. “Last year we didn’t have a full season and because of COVID we didn’t have a full JV or sophomore schedule and that hurt our younger kids. But I think what we saw on defense against El Reno made us feel pretty good.”
Offense still learning
The lack of experience on offense was an even greater concern but the outcome against El Reno made the Cache coaches feel upbeat.
“We wanted to see how the younger guys handled the offense and for the most part we were pretty pleased,” Griffin said. “We made a lot of mistakes on offense but considering we didn’t have a scrimmage because of that bad weather, we felt pretty good. When you miss a scrimmage, it hurts because you don’t have any video to use as a teaching tool. Not being able to show them what they did wrong is always an issue. But we got some good video against El Reno and that’s really helped us get ready for Altus.
“The thing we noticed was that we do have some playmakers and we just have to get them the football. They are going to make some mistakes but we clean those things up and just keep working to get better.”
This week’s foe is Altus and Coach Griffin is making sure his players don’t get overconfident.
“We know that Altus is young and trying to build a program but they are better and we can’t overlook anyone,” Griffin said. “They played better against Chickasha, so we can’t take them lightly.”