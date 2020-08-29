EL RENO — Memorial Stadium in El Reno was lit up with Friday night lights when Cache Bulldogs traveled to meet the El Reno Indians, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A. For a moment, while listening to the marching bands play, seeing the cheerleaders flip and jump, and watching high school gridiron warriors take to the field for the first time amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, life almost seemed normal again. Football, perhaps only briefly, is back.
Bulldogs Head Coach Faron Griffin had high hopes for his team going into the Week Zero matchup.
“We’ve got a good, core group of guys coming back from last year. A good mix of seniors and juniors,” Griffin said. “I think this is going to be a good year for us and tonight is our first test to see where we’re at.”
After a tough first half that saw the Bulldogs’ drives stopped by the Indians’ defense, Cache returned from the locker room trailing 35-14, but was able to tie the game in the final seconds of the 4th, forcing overtime, before losing 42-35 in the extra frame.
After an El Reno drive ended in a 60-yard touchdown, the Indians had an early 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs steadily worked their way down field and added their own points to the board with a handoff from senior Quarterback Hunter Glenn to senior Kynel Daniels, who rushed 5 yards for the score. That was the last time the Bulldogs would see the end zone in the first half. El Reno scored twice more to close the first half ahead 21-7.
The second half looked be just as dire as the first when sophomore wide receiver Cole Ashworth fumbled the kick return at Cache’s own 30-yard-line. El Reno took advantage of the situation and drove to the end zone to extend their lead 28-7. However, the Bulldogs weren’t giving up, and after a several running plays by Daniels and senior wide receiver George Harper, the Bulldogs were able to move the ball to within 5 yards of the goal. A handoff to senior wide receiver Hunter Tate resulted in a score and saw the lead narrowed to two touchdowns. El Reno added 7 more with yet another big play, this one being a 50-yard run. The Bulldogs returned the favor with Harper scoring on a pass from Glenn. A sack from senior linebacker Ethan Hood ended El Reno’s push and paved the way for the Bulldogs to begin their comeback.
With 7:14 left in the game, Cache pushed down the field, where a short rush and dive by junior Reid Lyon brought the ball to within inches of a goal, followed by another handoff to Lyon that he took into the end zone, cutting it to a one-score game. Cache defense forced the Indians to punt but ran the clock down to mere seconds. With his eye on the clock, Glenn completed two passes to move the ball to El Reno’s 21-yard line and handoff to Tate put the Bulldogs on the 4-yard line where Harper broke the line for another Cache touchdown, forcing the game into overtime.
El Reno won the coin toss and set up on Cache’s 10, where after two plays, they were able to punch it in to go up 42-35.. Glenn then took the snap on El Reno’s 10 and threw an interception to end the game.
The Bulldogs then left the field after five minutes of Cache fans and family cheering.
“The big question every year is ‘Does our team have heart and do they have the will to fight?,’” Griffin said. “My kids answered that question. Everything else is fixable. We’re definitely on the right track and I’m proud of these boys. They have nothing to be ashamed of.”
Although disappointed in the loss, Daniels was thrilled to be back on the field after a summer of uncertainty.
“I’m just so glad to be playing,” Daniels said. “I don’t take this for granted. I’m blessed that we are able to play, and I thank the lord for that. For a while it looked like nobody would be playing, but here we are and I’m hungry. I’m hungry to play and hungry to win.”
Griffin said the team will head back to Cache, watch tapes and get ready to face Altus on Friday.