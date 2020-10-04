NEWCASTLE — With 3:42 left in Saturday’s game and Cache, the No. 5 team in Class 4A, holding a 20-point lead over Newcastle, fans from both sides began leaving the stadium early, justifiably believing the game to be all but over.
However, a late-game rally by the hosts, as well as an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Cache head coach Faron Griffin, quickly turned the tables on the Bulldogs, sending them home with their second loss for the season, falling to Newcastle 41-40.
Newcastle had not played a game in nearly a month, as a COVID-19 outbreak nixed their past two games while players were in quarantine. Cache’s game against the Racers was scheduled to be played on Thursday, but the two athletic departments worked together to accommodate Newcastle, whose players were set to be released from quarantine on Friday.
“We let Newcastle have life in the last few minutes of the game,” Griffin said. “I kept telling the kids before the game and at halftime if we let breathe, if we give them life, they’ll beat us and that’s what happened. We made some mistakes and we just didn’t play pass coverage very well.”
Cache took an early lead as quarterback Hunter Glenn and company marched down the field and Kynel Daniels ran 15 yards into the endzone. However, wide receiver George Harper couldn’t get past the Racers defense and failed to score the 2-point conversionm making the score 6-0 Cache with 6:31 left in the first quarter.
An onside kick and recovery by Eli Angiel at the Newcastle 44 kept the ball in the Bulldogs possession, and a 31-yard rushing touchdown by Daniels with 5:25 left in the first increased Cache’s lead to 13-0. The Bulldogs went back to the well with another onside kick and Brayden Castro was able to recover it at Newcastle’s 40-yard-line. A quick march to the 5-yard-line was followed by wide receiver Hunter Tate taking the snap out of the Wildcat and rushing it across the endzone for another Bulldog touchdown, increasing their lead to 20-0 with 4:37 left in the first quarter. With just over a minute-and-a-half left in the first, Newcastle finally got on the board to end the first quarter down 20-7.
In the second quarter, a 1-yard pass to Hunter Munsterman pushed Cache’s lead to 26-7. With 2:25 remaining in the half, Newcastle crossed the endzone with a 10-yard pass, but the Bulldog defensive line lead by lineman Jeffery Paddyaker blocked the PAT to end the half, Cache leading 26-13.
Cache would score once more in the third quarter, but two Racer touchdowns during that frame cut the score to 33-20 Cache after 3.
Cache controlled the clock and held back the Newcastle offense, widening their lead to 40-20 with 3:42 left in the game. But Newcastle, undeterred, moved from their own 20 and marched decisively down the field, culminating in a 4-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion to make the score 40-28.
Next, in a déjà vu moment, Newcastle did their own onside kick and recovery at Cache’s 47-yard-line. A 40-yard pass put the Racers in the red zone and with 53 seconds left on the clock, scored again, making the score 40-35.
Newcastle then recovered another onside kick, giving the home team the ball at Cache’s 49.
With 21 seconds remaining, the Racers moved the ball to Cache’s 17-yard-line, but a pass interference call, coupled with an unsportsmanlike against Griffin as he disputed the PI call with an official, cut that distance in half. With 10 seconds left, Newcastle rushed across the endzone but missed the PAT, pulling ahead of Cache 41-40.
“I’m going to fight for these kids,” said Griffin regarding the personal foul. “It was an intentional grounding penalty that they didn’t call, so I argued.”
The Bulldogs had time for one play, but no miracle was found. Cache, having held a 20-point lead with approximately two minutes left, was left searching for answers.
“I feel like we took our foot off the gas in the second half,” said Tate. “We should have played better all game. There’s so many things we could have done throughout the game that could have put us so far ahead that those final seconds wouldn’t even have affected us.”
The Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1 in District 4A-1) will host 3-1 Clinton in a district clash on Friday.
“I know that we have a good football team, but we can’t be as soft as we were today playing Clinton or they’re going to beat us,” Griffin said. “We made a lot of mistakes and this might be good for us in the long run. We can’t let one game break our season. We can still win the district championship but we’re gonna have to win the rest of them, too.”