CACHE — Football may be king in Oklahoma to many, but wrestling is still a mainstay in the Sooner state sports landscape. And two days prior to the state’s top two college programs waging war on the mat in Bedlam, Cache played host to nearly 200 of the best young female wrestlers the state has to offer at Wrestle Like a Girl, the first-ever wrestling tournament in Southwest Oklahoma to feature all girls.
Girls wrestling has been growing consistently in recent years in Oklahoma, with the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) recognizing it as a sport in the past three years and hosting the first-ever state tournament this past spring. Many of the top programs in the state have jumped on board, as have many local programs like Elgin, Cache, Altus and perennial wrestling powers Marlow and Comanche.
Thus, it wasn’t a hard sell when Cache wrestling coach Jimbo Smith talked to former wrestling coach and current Lawton High teacher Kevin Wattenbarger about hosting a wrestling meet for any interested female wrestlers.
“Everything originated with Jimbo,” Wattenbarger, who served as one of the organizers for the event, said. “This is the first year they’ve hosted a tournament here, and it looks like they’ve got a good response.”
The response was better than good. Schools from as close as Elgin, Altus and Marlow and as far away as Choctaw, Shawnee and Midwest City were present. The OSSAA had 330 registered wrestlers in girls wrestling last season. Smith estimated at least 150 were present at the tournament on Friday afternoon. He hopes the tournament becomes a regular event and that teams from around the state show up.
“It’s huge to have all these classes here,” Smith said. “Those teams being here, mixed in with smaller schools like us, it’s really good competition.”
Among the local wrestlers who medaled on Friday,
High school wrestlers from local schools who finished in the top 3 of their weight class included Nina Vidic of Elgin, who won the 126-pound class, while fellow Owl Symphony Veloz — the state’s reigning bronze medalist in 161 — won in 165, beating Hannah Mann of Comanche, with Jazmin Shelton of Cache getting 3rd. Elgin also got a 2nd-place finish from Chenelle Brown at 138, 3rd place from Carli Watson at 145 and 3rd from Melody Veloz at 235. Altus’ Sandra Lopez finished 2nd in 100-107, with teammate Telsie Butler finishing 3rd; Altus also had silver medalists in 114 (Beyonce Coronado) and 132 (Journey Garcia), while Zoie Rogers got 3rd in 126 and Siara Arrington finished 3rd in 185. For Cache, Victorya Cox finished 2nd in 120, Sela Jones got 3rd at 132, with Shiann Famero also getting 3rd at 152.
In the junior high ranks, Katelyn Patterson of Cache finished 2nd at 89 pounds. Marlow’s Bailey Coyle beat Altus’ McKenzie Moncada at 96, while Natalia Martinez of Altus won 102, with Kyndale Barfield of Cache finishing 3rd.
Nataly Gloria of Altus got 3rd at 110, Ava Toumbs of Marlow got 3rd at 117, Zoe Bennett of Cache finished 3rd at 126, Comanche’s Kylie Willer duplicated the feat at 138. at 145, Cheyenne Garcia of Comanche finished 2nd and Elgin’s Hercules got 3rd. Tesla Richmond of Comanche earned 2nd in the 165/180 group, while the Indians got a 1-2 finish at 200 pounds, with Bently Sharp beating teammate Brook West.
Yukon ran away with the team victory, finishing more than 75 points ahead of 2nd-place Altus. But on this day, it was less about the results, and more about a step forward.