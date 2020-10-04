CACHE — The Cache softball team advanced to the regional tournament with a two-game sweep of Pauls Valley at the district tournament Friday by scores of 3-0 and 8-7, mounting a massive comeback in the second game.
The Bulldogs were led by Kyla Bonnarens, who pitched 10 scoreless innings, allowing only 2 hits. She pitched a complete-game shutout in the first game, and three innings of relief in the 2nd game without allowing a base runner.
Kinley Parker led the Bulldogs at the plate in the first game, knocking in 2 runs with a 2-out single in the 2nd inning. In the 2nd game, the Bulldogs trailed Pauls Valley by a score of 7-1 after the 3rd inning before mounting a comeback to win 8-7. Maddie Crandall, Krista Yackeyonny, Bonnarens, Parker and Neely Watkins all had multiple hits to lead the Bulldog comeback.