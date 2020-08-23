DAVIS — The Cache softball team finished 4th in the Murray County tournament this weekend, winning 3 games and losing 3 games. Wins were over Lindsay (9-1), Dickson (6-1) and Purcell (5-2). Losses were to Washington (6-13), Davis (2-4) and Sulphur (0-4).
Kyla Bonnarens was the winning pitcher in the 3 victories and the losing pitcher in the Sulphur and Washington games. Maddie Crandall was the loser of the Davis game.
Leading hitters for Cache in the tournament were Maddie Crandall (9-for-19), Neely Watkins(7-for-15), Ansley Roach (6-for-16) and Krista Yackeyonny (6-for-17).
Cache’s season record is now 8 wins and 7 losses. The next game is at home next Tuesday,August 25, with Weatherford.