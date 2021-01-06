ELGIN — While the crowd numbers or crowd noise weren’t necessarily as they were in years past, Cache and Elgin still met on the hardwood for the first time this season on Tuesday night.
And after the Cache girls put on a clinic in high-percentage shots (zero 3-pointers made on the night) in a 48-28 win over Elgin, the boys demonstrated what constant motion on defense can do as points were at a premium all night, with the Owls eventually claiming the 35-30 win.
Cache girls ride inside game to victory
After a first quarter that saw the underdogs Elgin take a slim 8-4 lead on their rivals, the second quarter saw the hosts struggle to keep Cache off the boards or off the free throw line. The Bulldogs shot 10 free throws in the second quarter — with Carter making 5 of her 6 — while four Owls entered halftime with 2 personal fouls. Kyla Bonnarens had six points in the second frame, giving the Bulldogs a 7-point halftime lead.
The senior continued to give the Elgin defense fits, scoring a game-high 16, while freshman Aaliyah Young had 10 points and fought for every rebound. Cache coach Kerry White said it’s been an adjustment for his team to learn to “play big” but having players like Young and Bonnarens certainly helps.
“We’re still learning to use our size, we’ve never really been a big, big team and we’re becoming that,” White said. “Aaliyah really stepped into it tonight, it was pretty awesome to see. I was excited about what she gave us all night long. I felt like she kind of grew up in front of our eyes tonight.”
Although the energy or emotions weren’t as intense as past renditions of the Battle of the Wichitas, White said it still means plenty to him and his girls, especially having been on the receiving end of plenty losses to Elgin.
“On one hand, it’s just another game. On the other, they all know each other and it always means a lot. It’s always a good thing to beat that team from the other side of the county but Coach (Krystal) Williams does a great job and they played hard tonight and challenged us.”
Hallye Bolan led Elgin with 9 points while Delaney York had 7. Bolan hit two of Elgin’s four 3-pointers on the night, with Elizabeth Peak and her sister Kirsten each hitting one as well.
Cache (4-2) now heads to the always-competitive MidFirst Warrior Classic in Anadarko this weekend. Elgin (0-7) heads to the Weatherford Eagle Tournament.
Elgin boys win defensive contest
Defense ruled the first half of the boys game as despite a frenetic pace throughout, the offenses were relatively deliberate once they were in the half-court. The most exciting moment came in the half’s waning seconds when Cache’s Jaylen Niedo hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the visitors to the locker room up 17-14.
But thanks to the play of seniors Jayden Parker, Ja’dyn Johnson and Komah Battese, the Owls continued to fight and clawed out a 35-30 victory.