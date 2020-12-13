DUNCAN — After a hard-fought win over the hosts in the semifinals, the Cache girls took aim at the first-place trophy of the Southern Oklahoma Invitational.
But unlike the night before, the Bulldogs weren’t able to limit the opposing offense, falling 57-35 to Carl Albert in the girls championship game Saturday night in Duncan.
The boys title game between Douglass and Ada closed out another successful rendition of the annual tournament in Duncan. Per usual, the school will again host teams in two weeks’ time for the annual Duncan Holiday Tournament.
The Cache girls saw their male counterparts go 1-2, beating Capitol Hill in the 7th-place game on Saturday after two losses. But Cache was not the only Comanche County representative at the SOI. The Lawton High girls and Eisenhower boys, after suffering opening-round losses on Thursday, won on Friday to advance to the consolation round title games. And while the Ike boys lost a late lead in a close loss to Chickasha, the LHS girls beat Capitol Hill to win their second consecutive game, all despite depleted numbers due to quarantine. Both Duncan teams won third place on Saturday.
Cache girls fall in SOI title game
After trailing by only one after one quarter, the Cache girls were unable to stop Carl Albert’s dribble penetration. And even though the Bulldogs trailed by just six at half, head coach Kerry White said his team’s inability to hit shots in the early stages of the second half created a snowball effect.”
“To start the second half, we just couldn’t put it in the hole and they could and it just expanded,” White said. I think we just ran out of juice.”
Still, winning two of their first three games of the season, White came away fairly pleased, but understood there was still work to be done.”
“I think it just showed us where we’re at, what we need to do to grow upon,” White said. “Getting to go against someone else kind of shows what you’re doing right, what you’re doing wrong.”
Cache hosts Altus on Tuesday night.
Lawton High girls win consolation bracket
Lawton High lost their game on Thursday. On Friday, head coach Ron Booth had to literally pick up players from the school hallway due to six players being quarantined.
“I played one girl who hasn’t played basketball since the 5th grade, one who hasn’t played since her freshman year and she’s a junior now and a couple who I don’t think ever played,” he said.
Despite the inexperience, the Wolverines got wins over Douglass and Capitol City to claim 5th place, with Dalena Fisher being named all-tournament after 47 points in the two wins.
“Dalena has to be our spark plug,” Booth said. “When she goes, we go. She’s probably one of the best players I’ve ever coached. She’s an automatic scorer, can create her shot.”
In Saturday’s game, Nina Perry was joint-top scorer with 18 points. Booth said Perry’s talent is evident, he just wants to see her take more initiative.
“I have told Nina she has to believe in herself,” Booth said. “And today she exploded, and it was great to see.”