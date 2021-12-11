DUNCAN — Winning is fun, and can be contagious to any sports team looking to ride the good momentum. When it comes to bracket play, the same energy can quickly vanish as competition gradually increases with every win. On Friday evening during the Southern Oklahoma Invitational, Cache Lady Bulldogs and the Carl Albert Lady Titians looked to continue their good fortunes as the second round of the tournament kicked off.
Carl Albert would win the contest, 64-28 over the Lady Bulldogs.
Azya Poole would be the leading factor in the contest early, getting off to a quick 14-4 start in the favor of the Lady Titans. Cache would not shy away from the early deficit, quickly cutting the Carl Albert lead. After the shoot, foul and free throw made by Lily Robinson, the Lady Bulldogs would make it a 13-20 Lady Titan lead as the first quarter ended.
Carl Albert’s three-point shooting would be the outlier in the advantage against the Lady Bulldogs, as Kamryn Sutton would hit her second three-point shot of the half. Kennedy Cofer would follow up with a three-point shot of her own to take a 28-19 lead in the middle stages of the third quarter.
The Carl Albert rebounding would set the squad apart, getting most of their points off second chance opportunities. Saliyah Landon and Poole led the way for the Lady Titians, taking advantage of rebounding chances to convert it to a commanding lead. The offensive struggles of the Lady Bulldogs continued on, as Carl Albert would go into the halftime with a 36-19 lead.
Coming out of the break, baskets from Landon and Sutton would push the Carl Albert lead to a 20-point advantage over Cache. Turnover by the Lady Bulldogs would lead to Carl Albert three-point scores, as the Lady Titans would tally up the score at 53-25 as the third quarter ended.
As the final period of play started, Carl Albert continued to control the game at will. Turnovers continued to be the Achilles heel for the Cache as Lady Titans continued to apply the pressure on offense. With good defense, rebounding and consistent scoring, the Lady Titans would build a 60-26 lead in the last three minutes of the contest.
As the final whistle would blow, the Lady Titan would move on to the championship round with a 64-28 win over the Cache Lady Bulldogs. With the win, Carl Albert will face the winner of the Southmoore and Duncan for the Southern Oklahoma Invitational championship crown. The Cache Lady Bulldogs will face the loser of the contest for the battle of third place.