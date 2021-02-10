CACHE — Turnovers and defensive lapses rarely lend themselves to winning.
Such was the case on Tuesday night as the Cache girls struggled to guard a patient Duncan team in a 51-36 loss at home.
Meanwhile, the Duncan boys were without Nick Johnson due to migraines. Despite playing without his twin brother for the first time ever, Ben Johnson poured in 22 points for the Demons in a 57-53 win over Cache.
Cache unable to corral Duncan offense
A 3-pointer by Meg Walker in the final minute of a closely contested first quarter gave Duncan a 13-10 advantage after 8 minutes. She was one of four Demons to hit from deep. Duncan head coach Brandon Kephart said his team had a tendency earlier in the season to settle for 3-pointers. And while his team is capable of hitting from long distance, it was their ability to get points from beyond the arc as well as in the paint that helped increase the lead to 29-20 by halftime.
“We’ve just been preaching, don’t just settle, attack the rim,” Kephart said. “We did a good job of attacking the rim, passing up a good shot for a great shot and trying to put pressure on the defense.”
Cache, meanwhile, struggled to contain the Demons’ motion offense, especially in the second half. The Bulldogs were also undone by turnovers, fouls and the inability to deny Duncan on the offensive glass.
“They out-hustled us and that led to a lot of second-chance opportunities,” White said. “It got away from us because we weren’t doing things right.”
Kaylee Foster led the way with 19 points and Kindalyn Miller had 16 for the Demons.
Just as they had all season, the Bulldogs attempted to feed their two posts in Kloe Heidebrecht and Kyla Bonnarens. However, Bonnarens picked up two personal fouls in the first four minutes of the game, leaving Cache in a some early foul trouble. Still, Bonnarens fought through the fouls and was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer on the night.
Meanwhile, Heidebrecht was relatively quiet. After hitting a 3-pointer in the first quarter, the junior would only score one more basket the rest of the game for a grand total of five points.
A little bit of rust was reasonable to expect from a Cache team who had been quarantined the past week after a COVID-19 outbreak within the team and who hadn’t taken the floor for an actual game since Jan. 23. The Bulldogs’ Monday practice was the team’s first in over a week.
Still, head coach Kerry White made no excuses for his team’s lack of execution.
“Shots weren’t falling that we fell like we normally hit,” White said. “Still, Coach Kephart does a great job, there’s no excuses.”
Cache (8-6) hosts Kingfisher on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Duncan (10-10) has a long lay-off before visiting Durant on Feb. 19.
Even without brother, Johnson comes alive for Demons
Ben Johnson had every excuse not to perform on Tuesday. He had never played without his twin brother.
Instead, Ben, as head coach David McGuire put it, “played for two”.
The senior erupted for a game-high 22 points, twice as many points as any other Demon accounted for. Johnson was especially lethal at the free-throw line, making 13 of his 15 attempts, including eight in the fourth quarter alone.
The game was close throughout, with the score tied 26 at halftime and Duncan leading by just six after three.
Cache received 20 points from Justin Cotton and 15 from Jacob Turner in the loss.
Cache (7-7) is scheduled to play No. 6 Tuttle next. Meanwhile, Duncan (9-12) is off until Feb. 19.