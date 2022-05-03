CACHE — Battling strong winds and a scrappy Weatherford team, Cache girls registered a tense 2-1 victory before a good crowd at Ulrich Stadium Monday evening as the OSSAA Class 4A girls soccer playoffs began.
Coach Amber DeWinter will take her Bulldogs to the Round of eight where they will host Clinton Thursday at Ulrich Stadium. Clinton advanced with a 3-1 victory over Chickasha.
The Bulldogs are now 12-4 and will be making just their second appearance in the second round since 2019 when they reached the semifinals. They have made the playoffs each year since 2017 season.
The story of the night from the outset was to see how the two teams would handle the gusty south winds that made spotting the ball impossible on the artificial surface. An earlier starting time was arranged to try and get the game over before any threat of rain, although some rain fell, most of the rain fell east of Cache. But the wind still made for tough playing conditions.
“It was scoreless at halftime and my keeper, Kaitlynn Runnels, did an absolutely great job of stepping up and making some huge saves on penalty kicks,’ the coach said. “They were able to keep the ball in our end with that wind but our entire team played great defense to give us a tie at halftime before we got the wind.”
From there it came down to making the most of offensive chances and the beneficiaries of some great passing were Cassie Jones who scored the first Cache goal and then Izzy Glenn who scored the key second goal.
“Those two both got within 20 to 25 yards of the goal and drove in great shots,” the coach said. “On Izzy’s goal, their keeper came out and Izzy just maneuvered around her and drilled it into the back of the net. They were both perfect shots.”
The coach also gave credit to her midfielders.
“Cheyenne Paddie and Kristin Keyes did a great job in the midfield and helped control every ball,” DeWinter said. “And Kylee Totte and Madison Downs did a great job on the outside and had some great crossing passes.”
Another key came in the back line where the coach rotated five players, Cara Jackson, Kamryn Beisch, Makenna Gilland, Cora Lane and Katie Walker.
“Those five really gave a great effort with overlapping runs, crossing the ball,” she said. “Weatherford had one really good player and Lane marked her the entire match and made her work to get anything going. It was just a super effort by the entire team.”