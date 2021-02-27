ANADARKO — For the second time in two days, the Battle of the Wichitas will play out on the court at Warrior Fieldhouse in Anadarko.
After watching Elgin take care of business against Plainview, 44-19, the Cache boys outlasted Lone Grove 69-64 in Friday's nightcap at the Class 4A regional at Anadarko.
This means the two teams will face off today for the right to go to the area round. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. at Anadarko High School.
Earlier in the day, the Cache girls eliminated rival Elgin from the regional, 58-31. The Bulldogs got 21 points from Kloe Heidebrecht, who hit five 3-pointers. This came one night after Kyla Bonnarens erupted for nearly 30 points in a win-or-go-home game against Mount St. Mary on Thursday.
"If we can keep getting those contributions from them, and play good defense, I think we've got a real good opportunity," head coach Kerry White said.
Cache will face Plainview at 1 p.m. for the right to go to the area round.