CHICKASHA — Like an unpredictable stock market, the fortunes of the Cache Bulldogs on Thursday night appeared to be going down, then up, then down, before appearing to experience a steady growth.
However, the arrow plummeted in the 4th quarter for the Bulldogs as Chickasha scored the final three scores of the game, saddling Cache with a 53-28 loss that severely hampers whatever hopes the Bulldogs still harbored of making the Class 4A playoffs.
Entering the game with numerous injuries and an 0-3 mark in the brutal District 4A-1, Cache knew it had to play well but also benefit from some good fortune on Thursday night. Unfortunately, even when the Bulldog defense played well on its first drive — forcing two 3rd-and-long scenarios — something unfortunate often ruined the momentum (a 48-yard pass on the first 3rd down, the second one was a defensive stop foiled by a pass interference penalty). The Fightin’ Chicks took the lead about 4-and-a-half minutes in with a Ma’lek Murphy TD run.
However, Cache was the beneficiary of the yellow hankie on its first offensive possession, as two 15-yard penalties extended the 11-play Bulldog drive, which was capped by a 9-yard Shaun Barry touchdown run.
Cache’s defense appeared to be reformed the 2nd time out, forcing a Chickasha punt. And facing a 3rd-and-inches, Cache looked like it might have another promising drive. But a failed quarterback sneak by Tyler Miles set up 4th down and 1 on Cache’s own 42. Rather than punt, coach Faron Griffin opted to go for it, calling a screen pass. But Miles’ throw was off-target and intercepted by Murphy, who returned it 43 yards for the touchdown. With the missed kick, Chickasha led 13-7 just seconds into the 2nd quarter.
The rest of the 2nd quarter went pretty poorly for Cache, with penalties ruining the next drive, which ended with a punt. The Chicks ran the ball down Cache’s throat, neglecting to pass even once on its following possession, which culminated in an 18-yard touchdown run by Landon Bowen, one of two sophomore quarterbacks used by Chickasha.
Cache had the ball two more times in the half and did little on each occasion. Meanwhile, Chickasha scored on another Bowen TD, making it 26-7 at halftime. The Bulldogs needed to find a spark, and needed it quickly.
Cache opened the second half in the most perfect way possible, mounting another 11-play drive that resulted in a touchdown on a Miles QB sneak with just over 8 minutes to go in the 3rd. This time, the Cache defense forced a 3-and-out. Back on offense, the Cache sweep appeared to finally show some life. Between Reid Lyon, Tyler Harbin, Drake Jones and freshman Trey Kibble, the run game got the ball down to the Chickasha 6, where Harbin punched it in to make it 26-21.
The hosts answered with a TD pass on 3rd down to make it 32-21. However, the Bulldogs showed fight in this game that desperate teams need to show. Again buoyed by some Chickasha penalties, Cache drove down and Harbin collected his 2nd TD, making it a 32-28 game with 9:42 left in the 4th.
That would be the last of the good news though. On their first play of the next possession, Chickasha scored on a 73-yard slant route that Tae’Shon Richardson took to the house. A big tackle for loss doomed Cache’s next drive, while the team in purple ran the ball seemingly at will. Murphy scored another touchdown, while Griffin gave senior Baylee Richardson a shot at quarterback. Richardson’s two throws on the night were both intercepted.
Cache (2-5, 0-4) next plays Elk City at home on Thursday, Oct. 21.