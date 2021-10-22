CACHE — Elk City flexed its muscle early and often en route to a convincing 52-7 victory over Cache at Ulrich Stadium on Thursday night.
With the loss, the Bulldogs’ hopes for a playoff berth vanished into the perfect football evening while Elk City moved on to the playoffs with two games still remaining.
It was not good news for the Cache fans who turned out on fall break as the Bulldogs finished with just 98 rushing yards, 21 passing yards and only eight first downs, four of those on their lone touchdown drive that was capped by a 3-yard run by senior Zach Johnson who was making his first start after suffering a shoulder separation the third week of the season. That score came with 3:09 left in the game but it did little to ease the sting of the bitter defeat.
“When you work 12 to 13 weeks and not really put everything into those early practices, you expect games like this,” Cache coach Faron Griffin said. “We didn’t execute offensively and we sure didn’t block anyone.
“We had three turnovers but our quarterback and backs had to fight for everything. On that interception our quarterback was hit right as he threw the ball. It’s hard to be effective throwing the football when you can’t block the defense. You can’t blame the quarterback if he is running for his life on every passing play.”
Cache completed just three passes and without that ability to stretch out the Elks’ defense, it made for a long night for the Bulldogs’ running backs.
“It’s hard to blame the defense because our offense just couldn’t sustain any drives,” Griffin said. “We put the defense in some bad situations and they fought hard to keep it close.”
In fact, after the Elks had taken their first possession in for a score, they got the ball right back on an interception at the Cache 20-yard-line.
But on that series the Cache defense rose to the challenge and shut down the Elks and forced a 25-yard field goal that made it 10-0.
Cache took the ensuing kickoff, which went into the end zone for a touchback, at the 20 and proceeded to move the ball on a 12-yard completion from Tyler Mills to Jaylen Niedo. That helped give the Bulldogs a chance to convert on a 4th-and-4 but the Elks jumped offside, giving Cache new life.
Two plays later, though, Mills was sacked from behind while in the pocket and the Elks jumped on the ball at the Cache 41.
Once again, the Cache defense forced a three-and-out but the Bulldogs’ offense was unable to get anything going and had to punt.
This time the Elks made the Bulldogs pay, moving 50 yards to score and take complete control.
After that, the mistakes kept mounting and so did the score.
Now the Bulldogs will try and find a way to get their first district win but it will be tough as they have to visit much-improved Elgin next week and then close at home on Nov. 5 against Weatherford.