PLAYER TO WATCH: Kynel Daniels, RB, Sr. — On a team full of playmakers, it’s difficult to choose one standout. But when a player rushes for more than 1,600 yards, that stands out. And while the pass game did come up with big plays at key points in the season, the running game was the tone-setter, and Daniels was the catalyst. He was especially vital in the Bulldogs’ win over Tecumseh, running for 182 yards and 2 TDs, helping snap a 36-year-old playoff win drought.
OTHER NAMES TO KNOW: Quarterback Hunter Glenn (Sr.) proved his worth after winning the starting job, coming up big in big games. Coach Faron Griffin said the biggest difference he’s seen is in the maturation process.
“He’s just really mature as a young man,” Griffin said. “He’s just really a student of the game and wants to get better every day. He makes it a point to work out with his offensive linemen each day.”
Glenn’s favorite target will be Hunter Tate (Sr.), whose playmaking ability was also on display in the playoff game, catching a 73-yard touchdown pass.
Griffin said the offensive line is the biggest he’s ever had. Jeffery Paddyacker (Sr.) and Tye Brimsfield (Jr.) each teeter around 300 pounds, while Kenneth Wermey (So.) is about 6’5, 260. Alden Konermann (Sr.) returns at center.
CRUCIAL GAME: Sept. 25 vs. Bethany — After a brutal non-district slate, the Bulldogs face district newcomer Bethany, who just happened go unbeaten in 2019 and entered the Class 4A playoffs as the No. 1 team in the state. This is still a program who is just two years removed from a state championship game appearance. Look for the Bronchos and Bulldogs, both of whom rely on big, physical lines, to contend for the No. 2 spot in the district.
QUOTE OF NOTE: “It was difficult, because a lot of teams simply won’t play us. And you take that as a compliment, that you’re tough enough folks don’t want to play you.”