There is nothing more exciting than the start of the high school football season, that is unless you are tasked with predicting the outcome of teams that haven’t yet played and at the most have had one scrimmage.
Normally the younger staff members would handle this assignment because it was always something exciting to them. But since the youngest staff member at present is old enough to have great-grandkids playing, this is my job for the 2022 season. And no, the past 50 years of experience covering prep football doesn’t mean a great deal until we get a chance to see these teams in action.
Probably the most exciting matchup has Eisenhower visiting Ardmore in a game that will go a long way toward seeing which of those teams is playoff material. For the Eagles it marks the debut of head coach Javon Harris who is sure no stranger to Lawton, having earned SuperPrep All-American honors at MacArthur and then as a starting safety at the University of Oklahoma. Last year this writer saw a good number of Ike games and there are some talented athletes in the Eagles’ camp and it will be interesting to see just how the Eagles perform.
This writer actually covered one of the last Ike-Ardmore games in the early 1980s but what I remember more was the food from Ponder’s Barbecue. But thanks to a note from sports enthusiast Boots Rabb, I pretty well nailed it down to either 1982 or 1983 when these two teams last played.
While I’d love to jump in and pick the Eagles, however, the fact that the Tigers run the Flexbone with all those fakes and miss-direction plays will put a great deal of pressure on the Ike defense. The good news, that unit should be the strength of the team in the early going until the Eagles can tune up their offense after losing quarterback Will Trachte, running back TreVaughn Walton and several great receivers.
With all that being said, it’s hard not to go with the Tigers: ARDMORE 26, Eisenhower 14.
Here are the rest of the Week Zero picks with home teams in capital letters:
Like Eisenhower, MacArthur has to replace a good number of talented players from last year’s 5A State semifinalist team but the difference is that Mac is going against John Marshall and while the Bears have shown improvement at times in recent years, the Highlanders just have too many solid returning lettermen who will make the difference: MacArthur 27, JOHN MARSHALL 12.
Cache is trying to put behind its free-fall last year that included losing all seven district games. The Bulldogs do have some good young talent and some size up front but until the Bulldogs can become more consistent on offense, it’s going to be tough sledding and it doesn’t help that they open with a traditional powerhouse in Tuttle. But since Tuttle wasn’t rated in some of the preseason polls, that might be good news for the Bulldogs: CACHE 20, Tuttle 18.
The Dusty Davis era begins Friday as Altus visits Elk City in an old rivalry. The Bulldogs struggled to get anything going last year while Elk City was making waves in the 4A playoffs, reaching the state semifinals before falling 17-7 to eventual champion Clinton. Altus should be better but we have to go with the Elks: ELK CITY 27, Altus 13.
Anadarko visits Lone Grove Friday and we don’t know much about either club but that drive might leave the Warriors a bit sluggish early: LONE GROVE 20, Anadarko 18.
Just going on the young talent that we know that Frederick can put on the field, and while it’s never easy to challenge a Texas opponent, we’re going with this pick: FREDERICK 26, Wellington, Texas, 13.
This Empire at Rush Springs matchup may be the best game of the night. Tim Beard is back coaching the Redskins and we expect that program to grow better week-by-week. Empire had a super 10-2 season in 2021 and while some key losses occurred to graduation, this still seems to be a good pick: Empire 23, RUSH SPRINGS 21.
Walters has some talented athletes including four-year starter Clay Graham at running back and linebacker and Karson Coleman at QB/DB, so it appears the Blue Devils have a good chance to improve this season and we see them starting off right: WALTERS 20, Konawa 15.
If Rush Springs-Empire doesn’t pan out as the best game of the week, Cyril at Corn Bible Academy might fit that billing. Trevor Knight has high hopes for the Pirates who were just 3-8 last year but they have some talented skill people in Kole Carlson and Lane Cocheran, both who are bigger and stronger this year. Throw in great size with Monty Morris and Andrew Carson and the Pirates have the makings of a solid unit. This will be a tough opener but we see it like this: Cyril 32, CORN BIBLE 22.
These two just want to get the season going and try to improve on last season’s woes that had these two finishing a combined 3-17. The difference is that Central has new life under Gerald White and we see the Bronchos taking this one to get started on the right foot: CENTRAL HIGH 36, Grandfield 6.