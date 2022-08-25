Ike defense

Eisenhower defensive end Kingston Tito gets some help from a teammate as he drags down a Piedmont runner during a 2021 district game at Cameron Stadium. Tito will be a junior this season and good things are expected out of the quick big man. The Eagles have a big test Friday, visiting Ardmore in the season opener.

 Steve Miller/staff

There is nothing more exciting than the start of the high school football season, that is unless you are tasked with predicting the outcome of teams that haven’t yet played and at the most have had one scrimmage.

Normally the younger staff members would handle this assignment because it was always something exciting to them. But since the youngest staff member at present is old enough to have great-grandkids playing, this is my job for the 2022 season. And no, the past 50 years of experience covering prep football doesn’t mean a great deal until we get a chance to see these teams in action.

