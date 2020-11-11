Cache entered last year’s playoffs as a team hunting the elusive gleam of a playoff victory.
This year, the Bulldogs aim to go at least a step farther, and in doing so, hopefully erase any doubt about their ability to come up with the big plays when it mattered.
When Cache was good this year, they were real good, shutting out three of their four victims. But after losing a 20-point lead to Newcastle in the final 2 minutes and change, Cache’s players appeared to be shaken mentally. The Bulldogs only won one more game all year, finishing 4-5. Four of the five losses came by a touchdown or less, with the lone exception coming in Week 10 to No. 2 Weatherford.
“Most of the year, they’ve taken it pretty hard,” head coach Faron Griffin said. “But I feel like our attitude is pretty decent right now. A lot of that losing by close margins is because of mistakes we made. But the great thing about the playoffs is 0-0 and our team is ready to get started.”
Of course, a 4-5 record might be deceiving when the margin of defeat is so low and the schedule is as difficult as Cache’s was. All five losses came to teams who finished the season ranked in their respective class polls, while Cache can claim a victory over a Bethany squad that just upset then-No. 7 Clinton. Griffin believes being battle-tested is more important this time of year than a boost of confidence from a win over a cupcake opponent.
“It’s extremely important,” Griffin said. “If we had played an easy schedule, I think there would have been a false sense of confidence here. But we played a brutal schedule and we’re ready to play anyone.”
That “anyone” in round one is the same team, Tecumseh, the Bulldogs beat last year to break the program’s skid of 36 years without a postseason win. Just like last year’s squad, this year’s edition of the Savages like to run the ball behind an offensive line that features two 300-pounders in Ethan Rickey and Jay Mitchell.
“They’re real big and physical again, they do have a couple of receivers who can be dangerous if we don’t defend well,” Griffin said.
Like they have all year, Cache will look to establish the run with Kynel Daniels behind its own massive O-line, featuring the likes of Jeffrey Paddyacker and Tye Brinsfield. Although some of his linemen suffered broken fingers in recent weeks, Griffin said that shouldn’t be looked at as a reason the Bulldogs can’t win on Friday.
“We’re not going to make excuses,” Griffin said. “We’re not going to cry around here.”