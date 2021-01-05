The first basketball edition of the Battle of the Wichitas serves as one of the highlights as local high school basketball teams take to the floor tonight, many for the first time in nearly 3 weeks.
The Elgin boys (5-1) are No. 9 in the most recent Class 4A rankings, riding a 5-game win streak. They host a Cache boys team (3-2) on a 3-game winning streak of its own after dropping its first two games of the Southern Oklahoma Invitational in Duncan back in mid-December. The Cache girls (3-2), led by Kloe Heidebrecht and Kyla Bonnarens, play an Elgin team (0-6) that hasn’t been used to starting seasons this slow in recent years. The girls game starts at 6:30 p.m. with the boys to follow right after.
Meanwhile, the No. 2 MacArthur boys (4-2) host their first home game of the season against Piedmont (0-4), a team they beat by 39 earlier this season. They will be preceded by a top-10 matchup in Class 5A as the No. 5 Highlanders (5-2) try to beat the No. 6 Wildcats (4-4) for the second time this season, having beaten then-No. 1 Piedmont by 14 on Dec. 8.
Another top-10 5A girls matchup involving a lLawton team will take place in south-central Oklahoma, as the No. 10 Eisenhower girls (2-3) visit No. 4 Ardmore (5-1), which will be followed by the Ike boys (1-3) taking on No. 19 Ardmore (1-2).
The Lawton High girls (2-3) visit No. 6 Choctaw (3-0), followed by the Wolverine boys (1-3) playing the No. 7 Yellowjackets (2-1).