CACHE—Cache’s defense mustered a huge defense stop of a two-point John Marshall PAT try and that set the stage for a fourth-down TD run by the Bulldogs and then it was Shane Feeback’s time.

The senior kicker calmly trotted to the field, then patiently waited out a JM timeout to ice him. When the officials finally blew the whistle he boomed the PAT through the uprights for a wild 37-36 overtime victory to keep Cache in the hunt for a Class 4A playoff berth.

Recommended for you