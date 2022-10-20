CACHE—Cache’s defense mustered a huge defense stop of a two-point John Marshall PAT try and that set the stage for a fourth-down TD run by the Bulldogs and then it was Shane Feeback’s time.
The senior kicker calmly trotted to the field, then patiently waited out a JM timeout to ice him. When the officials finally blew the whistle he boomed the PAT through the uprights for a wild 37-36 overtime victory to keep Cache in the hunt for a Class 4A playoff berth.
The Bulldogs had a host of good chances to blow the game open in the first half but the Bears hung around and stated making big plays against the Cache defense in the second half.
But when Cache’s defense needed to make big plays it did just that. On the final play of regulation from the Cache 30, the Bears opted to throw the ball but a Cache blitz caught quarterback Dorrien Middleton for a huge sack to preserve the Bulldogs to live into overtime.
The Bears needed just two plays to score in the OT period with Middleton getting the touchdown on the second play from the 3-yard-line.
That set up a two-point try for PAT and Kylen Drennan was asked to get the three yards on a jet sweep but several Bulldogs were able to catch him inside the 1-yard-line and just hold him out of the end zone.
The Bulldogs then got their shot from the 10-yard line and two plays netted just a couple of yards. But on third down quarterback Tyler Harbin ran the outside zone and appeared about to score before being brought down hard at the JM 2-yard- line. An offsides penalty moved the ball a yard closer and on fourth down Harbin ran a quarterback sneak and with help from his friends, he got into the end zone.
Then it was Feeback’s time and he came through with flying colors on the PAT.
“What have I been telling you about how valuable a kicker is?” Head Coach Faron Griffin said. “This was just a great win for these guys. We showed a lot of grit tonight. We made too many mistakes but we found a way to win.”
Feeback gave credit to his teammates.
“Alex Lima is my holder and that last PAT he did a good job of getting it down for me,” the senior kicker said. “And Gabe Diaz is the deep snapper and we all spend a great deal of time trying to make sure we get those points when we are called on.
“That last one I really hit it good, right down the middle.”
Cache only got to overtime thanks to a 65-yard drive late in the game. A personal foul on the Bears helped on the drive and then Harbin hit Brayden Castro on a 16-yard wheel route for a touchdown with just 40 seconds left in the game. Feeback hit that PAT to arrange the 30-30 tie that eventually set the stage for OT.
Cache could have had a much bigger lead than its 13-0 halftime margin but the Bulldogs committed three turnovers and several penalties that cut drives short without putting points on the board.
Cache actually had a good chance to score on its opening possession after the Bears fumbled on their first play of the game and Kenneth Wermy recovered just 28 yards from the end zone. But after picking up one first down the drive bogged down and kicker Shane Feeback was called on for a 23-yard field goal that may have been tipped but still passed over the crossbar with 9:15 left in the opening quarter.
Later a Cache interception set the ball at their own 27 and it took two big plays to get the Bulldogs into enemy territory. First Brayden Castro bolted 30 yards to the JM 37 and on the next play Connor Muldowney broke over the left side of the line and raced to paydirt with 1:10 left in the opening quarter. Feeback added the PAT kick for a 10-0 lead.
Feeback was later called on to kick a 24-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the half after the Bulldogs just missed on an apparent touchdown pass but the ball floated over the wide open receiver, bringing Feeback into the game to make the drive get points on the board, leaving Cache in front 13-0.