CACHE — Kynel Daniels ran behind a dominant offensive line for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns, while the Cache defense held on late to secure a 28-20 win over Bethany at Ulrich Stadium on Friday.
On the Bulldogs' third offensive snap of the game, Daniels broke through a wide-open hole in the line, cut to the outside and dashed 75 yards to the end zone to stake Cache to a 7-0 lead. But the Bronchos, the district 4A-1 newcomer who were ranked No. 1 for most of last season, stormed back to score the next 17 points and hold a 10-point lead in the third quarter. But after a short TD run by Daniels cut the lead to 3, Zach Johnson blocked a Bethany punt and returned it for a touchdown. Hunter Tate scored the Bulldogs' other TD, catching a screen pass from Hunter Glenn and following Reid Lyon's block 11 yards to pay dirt.
The defense did the rest.
"We just seem to keep progressing each week," Cache head coach Faron Griffin said. "I think we've got a heck of a football team that a lot of people are sleeping on."
Cache (3-1, 1-0) will play at Newcastle on Saturday after the game was originally scheduled for a Thursday kickoff. The date was changed to accommodate the Racers players who will be getting out of quarantine mid-week.