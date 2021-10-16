Chickasha 53, Cache 28
First Downs;15;18
Rushing (Att.-Yds);40-183;33-213
Passes (C-A-I);4-14-2;11-16-0
Pass yds;28;198
Punts-avg;2-33;2-34.5
Fmbls (total-lost);0-0;0-0
Pens-yards;10-81;12-103
Cache;7;0;14;7;—;28
Chick;7;19;6;21;—;53
How they scored:
Chickasha — Ma'lek Murphy 8 run (Landon Bowen kick), 7:35, 1st
Cache — Shaun Barry 8 run (Shane Feeback kick), 3:10, 1st
Chickasha — Murphy 43 interception return (kick fail), 11:55, 2nd
Chickasha — Bowen 18 run (kick fail), 5:11, 2nd
Chickasha — Bowen 1 run (Price Molder kick), 0:43, 2nd
Cache — Tyler Miles 1 run (Feeback kick), 8:19, 3rd
Cache — Tyler Harbin 6 run (Feeback kick), 3:12, 3rd
Chickasha — Xavier Copeland-McFadden 8 pass from Bowen (kick fail), 0:22, 3rd
Cache — Harbin 12 run (Feeback kick), 9:42, 4th
Chickasha — Tae'Shon Richardson 73 pass from Bowen (Molder kick), 9:31, 4th
Chickasha — Murphy 15 run (Molder kick), 3:51, 4th
Chickasha — Bowen 6 run (Molder kick), 1:34, 4th
Individual stats
RUSHING: CACHE — Drake Jones 11-63, Harbin 4-25 (2 TDs), Reid Lyon 7-25, Trey Kibble 5-25, Barry 4-21 (TD), Miles 5-12 (TD), Connor Muldowney 3-8, Matthew Krieg 1-4; CHICKASHA — Murphy 14-135 (2 TDs) Bowen 16-76 (3 TDs), Cade Rayburn 1-2, Andre Bowens 1-2, Slade Josey 1-negative 2.
PASSING: CACHE — Miles 4-12-0-28, Baylee Richardson 0-2-2-0; CHICKASHA — Rayburn 8-12-0-93, Bowen 3-4-0-105 (2 TDs).
RECEIVING: CACHE — Lyon 2-19, Jones 1-6, Jaylen Niedo 1-3; CHICKASHA — Richardson 3-132 (TD), Copeland-McFadden 6-49 (TD), Ronald Givens 2-17.