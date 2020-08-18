CACHE — What began as a pitchers’ duel between Jaycee Foster of Altus and Kyla Bonnarens of Cache got broken open in the 5th inning by the Bulldogs, who cruised to an 8-0 win Monday in Cache.
Cache was led by Maddie Crandall, who went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored, and Krista Yackeyonny, who drove in 2 runs. Yackeyonny, Bonnarens and Harley Blackford each had two hits.
Bonnerans pitched 6 shutout innings allowing, 4 hits and 0 walks. Foster of Altus pitched 4.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 3 earned runs all in the 5th inning.
Cache hosts Anadarko today.