Building any athletic program is tough but when the sport is cross-country, it takes a special type of person to adopt the lifestyle changes and put in the work that it takes to become not just good but great.
Cache came close last year but now the Bulldogs have the state championship trophy to prove that their boys cross-country team is the best in the state in rugged Class 4A.
Saturday the Bulldogs had four runners place in the top 12 in the individual race and that allowed them to finish the meet at Edmond Santa Fe with 70 points, nine lower that Lincoln Christian.
The title was the first team championship for the Bulldogs and coach Chris Huff.
“This is a testament to the hard work that these runners put in over the past couple of years,” Huff said. “We did really well last year but we had one of our top runners out with COVID and we ended up fifth. I think that really motivated us to come back and really improve and win it this year.
“All the guys had their best times of the year and it was our balance that was the thing that helped us all season. We won 9 of the 10 meets we entered and the only one we lost was the Pre-State meet and we finished second in that one.”
Huff said the bottom line in cross-country is that it takes a rare type of athlete to pay the price to compete.
“Most of our practices were at 5:30 in the morning because of the heat,” Huff said. “These runners also have to eat the right foods and they have to put in the road work on their own when we aren’t together practicing.
“It helps to have two veteran seniors in Damien Williams and Matthew Brue. Damien finished second and Matthew was sixth,” Huff said. “Zachary Williams is Damien’s little brother and he’s just a freshman but he finished ninth.
“It helps guys like Zachary to see is older brother winning and it makes them work harder together. It’s all about building a culture here. You have to get the entire team to buy in and put in the work. We lost two seniors off that team last year and it’s great to have a couple freshmen this year and a junior.”
Junior Anthony Radke was 12th and sophomore Christian Muniz was 41st to account for the five times that counted for the Bulldogs. Another freshman, Hunter Keil, was 86th.
Huff found his way to cross-country coaching after starting as a football and track coach for the Bulldogs.
“I went to Lawton High and played football for Clarence Madden,” he said. “I actually started coaching at MacArthur. Odell Gunter was the guy who got me started into coaching cross-country and track. When I started coaching out here in Cache I was doing football and helping with the distance people in track. That was 10 years ago and when I had a chance to coach cross-country, it allowed me to spend seventh hour doing track and that helped that part of the program get better.”
Huff said coaching and competing in cross-country take special competitors.
“This group had five All-Staters, which is special and those five all get to run in the Meet of Champions,” he said. “If you want to be good at cross-country you have to work the year round. We take off three weeks after the season and then start working on track and the distance events.
“After track season we get three weeks off and then start preparing for cross-country. You have to be dedicated if you want to succeed and help your team succeed. There is no way around that.”
The work can pay off in track and cross-country scholarships.
“Damien Williams wanted to win the 2-mile state title last spring but the guy who won the cross-country invidual title beat him out,” Huff said. “But he came and told Damien that they were even after we beat them out for the team title.”
Huff said that the key thing in cross-country is to work toward one goal; peak at the right time.
“You have to have runners who will get out and run, plus they have to eat right and do some lifting. It’s more about flexibility and getting a little stronger. It’s not like football. Runners have to feel right, sleep right, eat right and just work hard to peak at state. That’s what we did this year and it paid off.”