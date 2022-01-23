ALTUS — The Cache boys got 22 points from Keegan Fink and 15 from Jaylen Niedo as the Bulldogs beat Elk City to claim the boys championship at the 49th annual Clester Harrington Shortgrass Classic in Altus on Saturday.
Luck wasn’t nearly as favorable to the MacArthur girls, however, who, after getting a first-round bye, needed just one win to make it into the Shortgrass finals. The Lady Highlanders quickly fell behind homeschool program Dallas Thunder and never recovered in a 59-50 loss.
With just over three minutes left in the first half, Azariah Jackson hit a 3-pointer to help Mac cut the deficit back to single digits. A free throw by Jackson, as well as two foul shots by Nadia Smith, cut the Thunder lead to five, but the next four Dallas possessions ended in a layup, 3-ball and four made free throws, putting the score at 33-19 with 1:13 left before halftime. A Samara Oliver jumper cut the Thunder lead back to 12 before another 3-pointer put the halftime advantage at 36-21.
The Cache girls played Elk City in the Shortgrass third-place game, but came up short, 43-31.
Elsewhere, the MacArthur boys routed Holland Hall for third place in the Otho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational in Newcastle, thanks to 17 points from Arzhonte Dallas and 16 from Jamel Graves. Also at the Sweet Pea, the Lawton High girls shook off an opening-round loss to Piedmont to win its next two games to claim the girls consolation title. In Saturday’s consolation final against host Newcastle, Dalena Fisher had 16 points while Liz Omusinde had 11.
Other county tournaments
Elsewhere in the area, Lookeba-Sickles (ranked No. 4 in Class B) downed Cyril (No. 10 in Class A) in the girls championship of the Caddo County Tournament, 47-38. In the boys final there at Anadarko, the 2nd-ranked Mt. View-Gotebo Tigers survived a valiant effort from Fort Cobb-Broxton, 57-47.
At the Stephens County Tournament at Central High, it was a double dose of Marlow-Comanche in the finals. The Comanche girls came away with the 35-29 win in their title game, while the No. 4 Marlow boys earned a 43-22 win over Comanche.