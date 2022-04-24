ELGIN — Cache and Elgin finished first and second, respectively, in the boys team standings at the Western Conference track and field meet on Friday at Elgin High School.
The Bulldogs finished with 187 team points, 83 points clear of their rivals to the northeast. Anadarko finished 5th in the boys standings. On the girls side, Cache finished 3rd, Elgin tied for 6th and Anadarko finished 10th.
Cache won the boys 4x200 meter relay, beating Tuttle by more than 2 seconds, and also won the boys 4x800 meter relay with a time of 8:37.14, beating Andarko by just over a second, with Elgin coming in 4th in both events. The Cache boys took 2nd in the 4x400 relay, just barely losing out to Bethany.
Elgin earned 3rd place in the 4x100 meter relay, while the Cache girls took 2nd in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, and 3rd in the 4x800.
Elgin’s Blake Balch won the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.93 seconds. Cache’s Alexander Daly took first place in the 200 meters, with Balch finishing 3rd. Daly also won the 400 meters, just ahead of Cache teammate Shaun Barry. Cache’s Madisyn Crandall took second in the girls 100, finishing 0.25 seconds behind first-place Lilly Ray of Weatherford. Cache’s Isabelle Coronado took 3rd in the girls 200 meters.
Madison Radke of Cache won the girls 800 meter run, while younger brother Anthony Radke finished 3rd in the boys 800, just behind Anadarko’s Cade Lewis. Audrey McElhaney of Elgin won the 1600 meters with a time of 5:46.14. Cache’s Cora Lane finished 3rd and Radke finished 4th. Cache took all three medal spots in the boys 1600, with Damien Williams finishing in 4:35.42, followed by Matthew Bruce in 2nd and Anthony Radke in 3rd.
McElhaney also took home the girls 3200, finishing a full 44 seconds ahead of the field, which was led by runner-up Amidat Olokunola of Cache. Cache freshman Zachary Williams won the boys 3200 meters, followed by Elgin’s Jordan Pierce and Anadarko freshman Alex Pebeahsy.
Elgin’s Langston Roberts won the boys 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.01 seconds, barely edging out teammate Tre Harris (16.08) and Anadarko’s Svlis Jureolo (16.33). Roberts finished second in the 300m hurdles, which was won by Cache’s Dillon Stinson, while Jureolo took 3rd again.
In field events, Madisyn Crandall of Cache finished 2nd in the girls long jump, while twin sister Mercedes pole-vaulted 9 feet even to win the girls pole vault. Elgin’s Chenelle Brown finished 3rd in the girls discus.
Cache had a pair of freshmen show out in the boys pole vault event, as Shepard Harrison cleared 10 feet to earn first place, while Tanner Jensrud finished 2nd with 9 feet, 6 inches, with Elgin’s Casey Britton also clearing that height. The Bulldogs’ Jeffrey Paddyaker won the boys shot put by more than five full feet with a distance of 51 feet and 7.05 inches, while teammate Jaylen Niedo took 3rd place. Cache’s Dillon Stinson finished in 3rd place in the long jump.
Cache and Andarko will participate in their regional track meet on Saturday at Plainview High School in Ardmore, while Elgin, who competes in Class 5A, will go to regionals the following Saturday in Putnam City.