CACHE — Cache and Anadarko split Tuesday’s basketball twin-bill in Western Comanche County, with both games giving the fans their money’s worth.
The Anadarko girls held Cache to just four 4th-quarter points in a 41-32 victory to open Kirk Graham’s tenure as head coach, while the Cache boys survived a rugged 56-54 slugfest with the Warriors.
The Anadarko girls, state tournament qualifiers 13 of the past 14 seasons, begin a new era after Jeff Zinn stepped down. But the defensive pressure Warrior fans have grown accustomed to appears to still be there. The Bulldogs could barely get cleans looks at the basket in the 4th quarter. Meanwhile, ‘Darko had three scorers in double-figures, with Ashlyn Jackson scoring 14, Leyla Saldana adding 13 and Chloe Cantrell 10.
The Cache boys, meanwhile, made it tough on Anadarko to get good looks at the basket, upping their record to 2-0 on the young season.
Both Cache teams begin play at the Southern Oklahoma Invitational in Duncan on Thursday.