Several area high school teams saw their seasons continue Thursday, while others bit the dust.
The Comanche girls defeated rival Marlow in the Class 3A consolation bracket in Chickasha behind 21 points from Brooklin Bain. The No. 8 Indians now face Hugo, just two wins away from the state tournament for the fourth time in five years.
Meanwhile, in Midwest City, the Cache boys advanced in the Class 4A boys consolation bracket with another great defensive showing, topping Douglass 37-34.
The Bulldogs will face Tuttle, who dispatched of Cache’s rivals from Elgin, 44-39.
The Comanche boys were no much for Purcell, who ended the Indians’ season, 53-44. Also in Class 3A, the Riverside Braves held off Prague behind 21 points from Hayden Big Soldier. And in Class 2A, the Mangum boys beat Snyder, 66-56.
Today, the Anadarko girls look to punch their ticket to the state tournament as the No. 1 Warriors face Tuttle in Midwest City.