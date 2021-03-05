SHAWNEE — Defense has been the calling card for the Cache boys all season.
And it was once again a key factor in helping the Bulldogs progress one game deeper in the Class 4A area round Thursday with a 50-43 win over Fort Gibson. It won Cache a date with Bethany, who beat Anadarko, 28-27.
Meanwhile, the Cache girls fought tooth-and-nail with Bridge Creek, before running out of steam in overtime, 52-42.
Cache boys advance behind Harbin’s big day
A rough second quarter put Cache behind by 7 at halftime. Defensive pressure rattled the Tigers and gave the Bulldogs new life.
“We went to our 2/3 or 3/4-court defense against them and that seemed to bother them,” head coach Mile Thompson said. “We did a good job of forcing turnovers, changing the pace of the game. They tried to half-court trap us late and we got some easy baskets.”
Carlos Harbin’s defense and scoring helped swing the momentum. Harbin’s 14 points led a balanced scoring effort that saw Keegan Fink and Jacob Turner each account for 10 points. Harbin, not always one of the Bulldogs’ top two or three scoring options, answered the call on Thursday, just as his coach has seen him do throughout his career.
“I’ve got to give him a lot of credit. He’s a great kid, a hustle player and has a great attitude,” Thompson said. “And Keegan’s been shooting the ball well lately. He hit a couple of big ones.”
Cache will try to stay alive against a Bethany team that beat them 48-28 in January.
Cache girls falter after losing Bonnarens
SHAWNEE — Cache got out to a 5-0 start, but some bad possessions allowed Bridge Creek to get back in the game early. The game remained close throughout, with the Bobcats making baskets just before the second-quarter and third-quarter buzzers.
“That kind of gave them a little momentum going into those quarters,” Cache head coach Kerry White said. “But we fought back from that.”
Kyla Bonnarens and Kloe Heidebrecht played the main roles yet again for the Bulldogs, with Heidebrecht accounting for 20 points and Bonnarens 15. But shortly after the teams went into overtime, Bonnarens recorded her fifth personal foul. From there, Cache couldn’t catch up.
“(Kyla) is so special in what she does offensively,” White said. “She attracts so much attention that opens things up for others. To lose her in the overtime hurt. They lost their post player early in the overtime, but give them credit, they made plays when they had to. We just ran out of juice, I guess.”