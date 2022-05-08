CATOOSA — Cache's track and field teams didn't quite win state championships, but will come home from the Class 4A state track & field meet in Catoosa with some nice hardware nonetheless.
The Cache boys earned 2nd place overall, finishing 19 points behind champion Lincoln Christian of Tulsa, while the Cache girls earned 3rd place, finishing behind state champs Weatherford and runner-up Tuttle.
Cache's Alexander Daly won the boys 200 meters and 400 meters. Damien Williams was runner-up in the 3200 meters and finished fourth in the 1600 meters. Daly, Williams, Shaun Berry and Dillon Stinson teamed up to finish 2nd in the 4x400 relay, while Williams joined Anthony Radke, Jayt Drew and Matthew Brue to finish 4th in the 4x800. Jeffrey Paddyaker won the state championship in the shot put.
Cache's relay team of Mercedes Crandall, Madisyn Crandall, Isabelle Coronado and Madison Radke won the girls 4x100 meter relay, just edging out Tuttle. finished third in the 100 meters, just barely missing out on silver, finishing 0.06 seconds behind John Marshall's Chloe Threatt. Crandall finished fifth in the 200 meters. Isabelle Coronado earned bronze in the 400 meters, while Cora Lane took fourth place in the 1600 and sixth in the 3200, just beating out teammate Amidat Olokunola in the latter. Mercedes Crandall took first place in the pole vault, while Madisyn finished second in the long jump.